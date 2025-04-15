403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Social Affairs Min.: Nat'l Debt Relief Campaign Reflects Kuwait's Humanitarian Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila affirmed Tuesday that the National Debt Relief Campaign, marked a historic milestone reflects Kuwait's humanitarian image.
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the campaign's conclusion, Al-Huwaila said that the total donations reached KD 13,726,706.31 (approximately USD 44,772 million), and that the number of donors reached 21,851.
Al-Huwaila expressed deep gratitude and pride in the wide participation from individuals, institutions, and charitable organizations, all of which embodied the wise directives of the political leadership and contributed to achieving the noble objectives of this initiative.
She stressed that the campaign's remarkable success reflects Kuwait's bright humanitarian image. (end)
oys
In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the campaign's conclusion, Al-Huwaila said that the total donations reached KD 13,726,706.31 (approximately USD 44,772 million), and that the number of donors reached 21,851.
Al-Huwaila expressed deep gratitude and pride in the wide participation from individuals, institutions, and charitable organizations, all of which embodied the wise directives of the political leadership and contributed to achieving the noble objectives of this initiative.
She stressed that the campaign's remarkable success reflects Kuwait's bright humanitarian image. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment