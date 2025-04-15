'No One Listens To Me Anymore': Ruhullah On Rift With NC

“Until Assembly elections and for some period thereafter my views were taken seriously. I was told that even if the party didn't agree with my methods, it aligned with my politics and ideas,” Ruhullah said in an interaction on Twitter space.“But after the reservation (protests), the communication (between him and the party) has become almost non-existent.”

The NC leader said there were now no takers for his views within the party, saying the situation changed after the Assembly elections were over.“From Parliament elections which the party persuaded me to contest, to up until Assembly polls, my opinion was valued and taken as a direction for the party,” he said.“But things changed after the elections were over. Thereafter the party gradually lost interest in my opinion.”

However, Ruhullah said he understood the NC's need to navigate its relationship with the centre to ensure smooth governance, so didn't protest.“At least they can't tell me that they would have got the statehood in two-three months if I had not spoiled it for them. So, I didn't impose my views.”

Reservation protests, the Srinagar MP reiterated, changed everything.“I was accused of calling the protests. I didn't call the protests. In fact, that was not the protest. That was an assembly of students who gathered outside the house of the Chief Minister who they had elected. I went to take part in that. If my speaking for them helped them convey their message, it is good that I went. Now whether you call it a protest or call it by any other name, it doesn't matter to me. If they (NC) tell me I have become their enemy, it also doesn't matter to me. My commitment is towards my people.”

Ruhullah said that the ongoing lack of communication with his party was frustrating for him.“I have a moral commitment towards my people. And in this moral commitment, I am also being consumed. I want to speak and make efforts for my people within and outside the party but this is not happening. And this shouldn't happen.”

The estranged leader said that his position on various issues was“natural and organic.” and didn't stem from any political motivation.

“Many people say that what I say is part of a fixed match or a drama. But I don't think I need to prove anything. I am answerable to my conscience. I have to account for my deeds before God. So, God is my judge, not the people who doubt me,” he said.

On December 23 last year, Ruhullah Mehdi led a peaceful student protest outside the residence of the Chief Minister in Srinagar. The protest was in response to amendments to the reservation policy in the Union Territory, which have reduced the open merit category to approximately 30%, allocating the remaining 70% to various reserved categories. This has sparked concerns among open merit students and job aspirants, who argue that it undermines career prospects.

In response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the protesters' concerns and emphasized that a Cabinet sub-committee had been formed to review the reservation policy. He assured that the government is engaging with all stakeholders to reach a fair resolution.

