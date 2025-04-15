Data Center Power Management Market To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 7.12%

Data Center Power Management Market Share

Data Center Power Management Market Research Report By Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Form Factor, Rated Power Output, Regional

CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Center Power Management Market is gaining significant momentum as enterprises increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability in data center operations. The market was valued at USD 29.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 31.23 billion in 2025 to USD 58.22 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during the forecast period (2025–2034).Key Companies in the Data Center Power Management Market Include:.Siemens.Mitsubishi Electric.Schneider Electric.Johnson Controls.Phoenix Contact.Eaton.ABB.Emerson Electric.Legrand.General Electric.Delta Electronics.Raritan.Vertiv.Cisco SystemsDownload Sample PagesKey Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Data Centers.With the exponential growth of data and digital services, data centers are consuming more power than ever..Organizations are investing in advanced power management systems to optimize energy use and reduce operational costs.2. Expansion of Hyperscale and Edge Data Centers.The rise of cloud computing, IoT, and AI applications is driving the development of hyperscale and edge data centers..These facilities require robust power infrastructure and intelligent management tools to maintain uptime and energy efficiency.3. Focus on Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance.Growing environmental concerns and stricter government regulations are compelling data centers to adopt greener power solutions..Initiatives such as carbon neutrality goals and renewable energy integration are pushing the adoption of power management systems.4. Increased Adoption of Smart Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and DCIM Solutions.Advanced PDUs and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) tools offer real-time monitoring, remote control, and predictive analytics..These technologies are essential for improving energy visibility and managing power consumption proactively.5. Surging Demand for Colocation and Managed Services.Businesses opting for colocation services benefit from the providers' investment in power management technologies..Power efficiency becomes a key differentiator among colocation vendors, driving further innovation in this space.Browse In-depth Market Research Report:Market Segmentation1. By Component.Power Distribution Units (PDUs).Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems.Generators.Power Monitoring and Measurement Devices.DCIM (Data Center Infrastructure Management) Software2. By Data Center Type.Enterprise Data Centers.Colocation Data Centers.Hyperscale Data Centers.Edge Data Centers3. By End-User Industry.IT & Telecom.BFSI.Healthcare.Government.Energy & Utilities.Others (Retail, Media & Entertainment)4. By Region.North America – Market leader with strong presence of hyperscale data centers and cloud providers..Europe – Driven by stringent energy regulations and data center modernization..Asia-Pacific – Fastest-growing market due to data center expansion in China, India, and Southeast Asia..Rest of the World (RoW) – Steady growth supported by digital transformation and infrastructure development.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Future OutlookThe future of the data center power management market lies in intelligent automation, AI-driven analytics, and sustainable energy solutions. As digital infrastructure continues to scale globally, the need for smarter and greener power management will become even more critical. Innovations in battery storage, renewable integration, and modular power systems will shape the next generation of energy-resilient data centers, offering both operational excellence and environmental responsibility.Related Report:Magnetoresistance Sensor MarketOrganic Semiconductor MarketNFC Chip MarketGaming Accessories MarketSemiconductor Foundry MarketAbout Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

