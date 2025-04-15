WELL Health Announces Results For Q4 And Full Year 2024 Reflecting Record Annual Revenue
|
|
2024
|
2023
|
|
|
Canada Patient Visits
|
3,125,011
|
2,312,799
|
35 %
|
32 %
|
US Patient Visits
|
2,576,557
|
2,013,613
|
28 %
|
28 %
|
Total Visits
|
5,701,568
|
4,326,412
|
32 %
|
30 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technology Interactions
|
2,660,911
|
1,881,114
|
41 %
|
41 %
|
Billed Provider Hours
|
354,402
|
164,719
|
115 %
|
115 %
|
Total Interactions
|
8,716,881
|
6,372,245
|
37 %
|
34 %
Notes:
Total Technology Interactions is defined as the total number of bookings facilitated by OceanMD, Insig, and Adracare.
Billed Provider Hours is defined as the hours that providers bill under WELL USA's Provider Staffing business.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights
On October 1, 2024, the Company, through its WELL Diagnostic Centres subsidiary, closed the acquisition of a 51% interest in C-health, a network of four diagnostic imaging clinics based in Alberta.
On October 29, 2024, WELL and HEALWELL AI Inc. ("HEALWELL") announced the expansion of their strategic alliance to launch and manage AI-driven clinical trial sites across WELL Health clinic locations in Canada. This partnership leverages WELL's clinic network and HEALWELL's Contract Research Organization (CRO) capabilities to expand patient access to clinical trials and streamline trial processes. The collaboration aims to improve patient recruitment, trial efficiency, and data analysis using AI solutions, positioning WELL and HEALWELL as leaders in AI-enhanced clinical research.
On December 1, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Canadian clinical assets from Jack Nathan Health ("Jack Nathan"), including 13 owned and operated clinics and 59 licensee clinics. The licensee clinics will form the foundation of WELL's new "Affiliate Clinic" business model. The acquired clinics will be rebranded as WELL Health Medical Centres and integrated into WELL's technology-enabled healthcare model.
On December 12, 2024, the Company announced the rebranding of its WELL Provider Solutions business as WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR"), funded with a $50.4 million private equity investment by Mawer Investment Management, Edgepoint Wealth Management, and PenderFund Capital Management. Concurrent with the financing, the Company also acquired two healthcare technology firms, a 51% majority interest in Bluebird iT Solutions Inc. and a 100% interest in Microquest Inc.
During the period from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the Company completed seven acquisitions across its Canadian Clinics, WELLSTAR, and WELL Health USA business units, adding approximately $100 million in annualized revenue. The seven acquisitions included one of the largest physician recruitment firms in Canada, two Canadian Primary Care Clinics, one Provider Staffing acquisition in the United States under the CRH banner, two previously announced acquisitions under the WELLSTAR banner, and the previously announced acquisition of Jack Nathan Health. All transactions were funded through cash without issuing shares.
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2024
Exercise of Call Option and IFRS Control of HEALWELL
On April 1, 2025, concurrent with the closing of HEALWELL's acquisition of Orion Health, the Company exercised its call right and acquired equity ownership resulting in the Company having a 69% voting interest (and 37% economic interest) in HEALWELL on a non-diluted basis. As a result, as of April 1, WELL began to consolidate the financial results of HEALWELL.
Implementation of Cost Optimization Program
In the last 30 days, WELL has implemented a cost optimization program to enhance efficiency and profitability in its continued focus on operational excellence. The Company also continues to make substantial strides in leveraging the power of AI in streamlining and improving its own operations.
Conference Call
WELL will release its fourth quarter and annual audited consolidated financial results after market closing on Monday April 14, 2024, and will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).
Please use the following dial-in numbers: 416-764-8650 (Toronto local), 778-383-7413 (Vancouver local), 1-888-664-6383 (Toll-Free) or +1-416-764-8650 (International), with Conference ID: 2519 7474. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at the following audience URL: .
Selected Audited Financial Highlights
Please see SEDAR+ at for complete copies of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
|
Year Ended
|
Quarter ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
(Restated)
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
|
Revenue
|
919,688
|
776,054
|
234,758
|
234,135
|
231,246
|
|
|
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
(556,677)
|
(403,787)
|
(152,082)
|
(139,487)
|
(130,207)
|
|
|
Adjusted Gross Profit(1)
|
363,011
|
372,267
|
82,676
|
94,648
|
101,039
|
|
|
Adjusted Gross Margin(1)
|
39.5 %
|
48.0 %
|
35.2 %
|
40.4 %
|
43.7 %
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
46,665
|
113,394
|
(3,749)
|
15,134
|
30,750
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
29,096
|
16,637
|
(1,835)
|
(88,426)
|
33,762
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
8,007
|
52,780
|
(17,354)
|
4,074
|
11,244
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic (in $)
|
0.13
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
(0.36)
|
0.12
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted (in $)
|
0.13
|
0.00
|
0.03
|
(0.36)
|
0.12
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income per share, basic (in $) (2)
|
0.03
|
0.22
|
(0.07)
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
|
|
Adjusted Net income per share, diluted (in $)(2)
|
0.03
|
0.22
|
(0.07)
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
29,096
|
16,637
|
(1,835)
|
(88,426)
|
33,762
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
72,306
|
60,768
|
20,963
|
17,476
|
16,756
|
|
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(20,104)
|
2,860
|
(7,429)
|
(3,843)
|
804
|
|
|
Interest income
|
(1,272)
|
(763)
|
(500)
|
(255)
|
(334)
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
37,616
|
33,603
|
9,283
|
9,103
|
9,035
|
|
|
Rent expense on finance leases
|
(16,512)
|
(11,283)
|
(3,594)
|
(4,675)
|
(3,540)
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
15,270
|
26,162
|
2,887
|
2,141
|
6,386
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain
|
(570)
|
(636)
|
(528)
|
62
|
252
|
|
|
Time-based earnout expense
|
7,458
|
21,412
|
3,502
|
1,829
|
7,493
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments
|
(101,484)
|
(42,560)
|
(48,292)
|
77,092
|
(42,560)
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of assets and investments
|
(11,817)
|
(1,570)
|
(500)
|
(33)
|
(46)
|
|
|
Share of net (income) loss of associates
|
4,341
|
378
|
1,622
|
1,832
|
88
|
|
|
Transaction, restructuring & integration costs expensed
|
10,247
|
4,407
|
1,924
|
2,232
|
1,265
|
|
|
Legal settlements and defense costs
|
21,337
|
2,181
|
18,748
|
599
|
1,389
|
|
|
Other items
|
753
|
1,798
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
46,665
|
113,394
|
(3,749)
|
15,134
|
30,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to WELL shareholders
|
39,786
|
88,208
|
(479)
|
12,711
|
22,377
|
|
|
Attributable to Non-controlling interests
|
6,879
|
25,186
|
(3,270)
|
2,423
|
8,373
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WELL Corporate
|
(20,858)
|
(19,604)
|
(5,403)
|
(5,368)
|
(5,690)
|
|
|
Canada and others
|
56,313
|
45,960
|
14,771
|
14,036
|
11,103
|
|
|
US operations
|
11,210
|
87,038
|
(13,117)
|
6,466
|
25,337
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1) attributable to WELL shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WELL Corporate
|
(20,858)
|
(19,604)
|
(5,403)
|
(5,368)
|
(5,690)
|
|
|
Canada and others
|
54,844
|
45,189
|
14,209
|
13,743
|
10,836
|
|
|
US operations
|
5,800
|
62,623
|
(9,285)
|
4,336
|
17,231
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1) attributable to Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada and others
|
1,469
|
771
|
562
|
293
|
267
|
|
|
|
US operations
|
5,410
|
24,415
|
(3,832)
|
2,130
|
8,106
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net income(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
29,096
|
16,637
|
(1,835)
|
(88,426)
|
33,762
|
|
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
49,060
|
45,508
|
14,885
|
11,294
|
12,024
|
|
|
|
Time-based earnout expense
|
7,458
|
21,412
|
3,502
|
1,829
|
7,493
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
15,270
|
26,162
|
2,887
|
2,141
|
6,386
|
|
|
|
Change in fair value of investments
|
(101,484)
|
(42,560)
|
(48,292)
|
77,092
|
(42,560)
|
|
|
|
Share of net (income) loss of associates
|
4,341
|
378
|
1,622
|
1,832
|
88
|
|
|
|
Other items
|
753
|
1,798
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest included in net income (loss)
|
3,513
|
(16,555)
|
9,877
|
(1,688)
|
(5,949)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
8,007
|
52,780
|
(17,354)
|
4,074
|
11,244
|
|
|
Footnotes:Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios.
In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental indicators of its financial and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The Company believes these supplementary financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
The Company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative for revenue or net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company does not present gross profit in its consolidated financial statements as it is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are meaningful metrics that are often used by readers to measure the Company's efficiency of selling its products and services.
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less (i) net rent expense on premise leases considered to be finance leases under IFRS and before (ii) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, legal settlements and defense costs, time-based earn-out expense, change in fair value of investments, share of income (loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss, and stock-based compensation expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a financial metric that measures cash flow that the Company can use to fund working capital requirements, service future interest and principal debt repayments and fund future growth initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance defined under IFRS.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share
The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss), after excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, time-based earnout expense, change in fair value of investments, and non-controlling interests. Adjusted Net Income per share is Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to analyze our results, enhance a reader's understanding of past financial performance and allow for greater understanding with respect to key metrics used by management in decision making. More specifically, the Company believes Adjusted Net Income is a financial metric that tracks the earning power of the business that is available to WELL shareholders.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Attributable to Shareholders
The Company defines Adjusted Free Cash Flow Attributable to Shareholders as Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Shareholders, less cash interest, less cash taxes and less capital expenditures, and before the impacts of the revenue deferral at Circle Medical and the revenue impact at CRH Medical resulting from impaired revenue cycle management services after the Change Healthcare cyberattack. The Company has revised its definition of Adjusted Free Cash Flow Attributable to Shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 to exclude the impacts of the revenue deferral at Circle Medical and the revenue impact at CRH Medical resulting from impaired revenue cycle management services after the Change Healthcare cyberattack as these are non-cash adjustments that are not meaningful to the objective of this non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net income, Adjusted Net Income per share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings. As such, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. EPS is calculated using Net Income attributable to WELL, which excludes Net Income attributable to Non-Controlling Interests (NCI). While the Company expects to recognize these amounts within a year, there is a risk that the criteria for recognizing the deferred revenue of $53,949 (US$37,493) and additional revenue of $3,467 (US$2,409) are not satisfied as expected in 2025.
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"
Hamed Shahbazi
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director
About WELL Health Technologies Corp.
WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 38,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 200 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit:
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: information regarding the Company's goals, strategies and growth plans; expectations regarding continued revenue and recognition of deferred revenue and earnings, Adjusted EBITDA growth and revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets; the expected benefits and synergies of completed acquisitions and cost cutting measures; capital allocation plans in the form of more acquisitions or share repurchases; the expected financial performance as well as information in the "Outlook" section herein. Forward-Looking Information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-Looking Information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information and the Forward-Looking Information are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-Looking Information are qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: risks regarding the timing and amount of recognition or revenue and earnings; direct and indirect material adverse effects from adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at , including its most recent Annual Information Form and in the upcoming Management, Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.
This news release contains financial outlook information about estimated annual run-rate revenues, expected improvements in profitability, expected growth in revenue and recognition of deferred revenue, expected savings from cost optimization measures, expected cash flow, and Annual Adjusted EBIDTA, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out in the above paragraph. The actual financial results of WELL may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. WELL and its management believe that the financial outlook information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, WELL undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook information. Financial outlook information contained in this news release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about WELL's anticipated future business operations on an annual basis. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook information contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment