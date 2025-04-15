Ericsson Reports First Quarter Results 2025
|
SEK b.
|
Q1
|
Q1
|
YoY
|
Q4
|
QoQ
|
Net sales
|
55.025
|
53.325
|
3 %
|
72.913
|
-25 %
|
Organic sales growth *[2]
|
-
|
-
|
0 %
|
-
|
-
|
Gross margin[2]
|
48.2 %
|
42.5 %
|
-
|
44.9 %
|
-
|
EBIT
|
5.931
|
4.100
|
45 %
|
7.958
|
-25 %
|
EBIT margin[2]
|
10.8 %
|
7.7 %
|
-
|
10.9 %
|
-
|
EBITA[2]
|
6.652
|
4.893
|
36 %
|
8.623
|
-23 %
|
EBITA margin[2]
|
12.1 %
|
9.2 %
|
-
|
11.8 %
|
-
|
Net income
|
4.217
|
2.613
|
61 %
|
4.879
|
-14 %
|
EPS diluted, SEK
|
1.24
|
0.77
|
61 %
|
1.44
|
-14 %
|
Free cash flow before M&A[2]
|
2.704
|
3.671
|
-26 %
|
15.824
|
-83 %
|
Net cash, end of period[2]
|
38.647
|
10.807
|
258 %
|
37.830
|
2 %
|
Adjusted financial measures[1][2]
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
48.5 %
|
42.7 %
|
-
|
46.3 %
|
-
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
6.212
|
4.305
|
44 %
|
9.584
|
-35 %
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
11.3 %
|
8.1 %
|
-
|
13.1 %
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITA
|
6.933
|
5.098
|
36 %
|
10.25
|
-32 %
|
Adjusted EBITA margin
|
12.6 %
|
9.6 %
|
-
|
14.1 %
|
-
* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.
[1] Adjusted metrics exclude restructuring charges. This is a change in nomenclature only, compared with previous reports.
[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.
