Ericsson Reports First Quarter Results 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic highlights – solid momentum in technology leadership and programmable networks

Extending technology leadership with expanded high-performing and energy-efficient product portfolio.

First high-performing programmable networks partnership for Asia Pacific with Telstra announced. Announced network API fraud detection deployment by all three USA operators and further Aduna partnerships. First quarter highlights – strong growth in gross income and margins

Organic sales were stable, with strong growth in market area Americas offset by declines in other market areas. Reported sales were SEK 55.0 (53.3) b.

Adjusted[1] gross income increased to SEK 26.7 (22.8) b. driven by sales growth and strong gross margin expansion. Reported gross income was SEK 26.5 (22.7) b.

Adjusted[1] gross margin was 48.5% (42.7%) supported by improvements in all segments with strong operational execution. Reported gross margin was 48.2% (42.5%).

Adjusted[1] EBITA was SEK 6.9 (5.1) b. with a 12.6% (9.6%) margin, benefiting from higher gross income. EBITA was SEK 6.7 (4.9) b. Q1 2024 included a one-time gain of SEK 1.9 b.

Net income was SEK 4.2 (2.6) b. EPS diluted was SEK 1.24 (0.77). Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 2.7 (3.7) b. Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "We sustained solid momentum in Q1, despite a challenging and fast changing macro backdrop, and our results highlight our competitiveness. Our solid execution contributed to a strong 48.5% adjusted gross margin and 12.6% adjusted EBITA margin. We extended our technology leadership position further and are on track to offer a portfolio of 130 radios this year that support programmable networks. In Q1, we announced the first Asia Pacific programmable network, including deployment of 5G Advanced, with Telstra. Looking ahead, we remain confident of our strong position in Mobile Networks and expect Enterprise to stabilize during 2025. In the evolving global trade landscape and macro volatility, we continue to focus on controlling what we can control and delivering to our customers. We are not immune, but we are resilient, with well diversified production close to the customer and the flexibility to adapt to changing conditions over time."

SEK b. Q1

2025 Q1

2024 YoY

change Q4

2024 QoQ

change Net sales 55.025 53.325 3 % 72.913 -25 % Organic sales growth *[2] - - 0 % - - Gross margin[2] 48.2 % 42.5 % - 44.9 % - EBIT 5.931 4.100 45 % 7.958 -25 % EBIT margin[2] 10.8 % 7.7 % - 10.9 % - EBITA[2] 6.652 4.893 36 % 8.623 -23 % EBITA margin[2] 12.1 % 9.2 % - 11.8 % - Net income 4.217 2.613 61 % 4.879 -14 % EPS diluted, SEK 1.24 0.77 61 % 1.44 -14 % Free cash flow before M&A[2] 2.704 3.671 -26 % 15.824 -83 % Net cash, end of period[2] 38.647 10.807 258 % 37.830 2 % Adjusted financial measures[1][2] Adjusted gross margin 48.5 % 42.7 % - 46.3 % - Adjusted EBIT 6.212 4.305 44 % 9.584 -35 % Adjusted EBIT margin 11.3 % 8.1 % - 13.1 % - Adjusted EBITA 6.933 5.098 36 % 10.25 -32 % Adjusted EBITA margin 12.6 % 9.6 % - 14.1 % -

* Sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions and divestments and effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

[1] Adjusted metrics exclude restructuring charges. This is a change in nomenclature only, compared with previous reports.

[2] Non-IFRS financial measures are reconciled at the end of this report to the most directly reconcilable line items in the financial statement.

