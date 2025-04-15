Galapagos Announces Departure Of Thad Huston, CFO And COO, As Of August 1, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mechelen, Belgium; April 15, 2025, 07:30 CET; regulated information – inside information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG), a global biotechnology company dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation, today announced the departure of its CFO and COO, Thad Huston, effective as of August 1, 2025.

Mr. Huston has decided to leave the company and return to the U.S. for personal and professional reasons. Mr. Huston joined Galapagos NV in 2023 from Kite Pharma, Inc., to support Galapagos' transformation into a cell therapy company. The company expects to announce Mr. Huston's successor in the coming months.

Paul Stoffels1, MD, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Galapagos, said“Over the past two years, Thad has worked on the transformation of Galapagos into a focused cell therapy business leveraging our unique decentralized cell therapy platform to deliver fresh, stem-like early memory CAR-T therapy with a vein-to-vein time of seven days. Thad will remain with the company until August 1, 2025 to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. We thank Thad for his contributions and wish him the best as he pursues other opportunities.” This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation). For further information, please contact:

Forward-looking statements

1 Throughout this press release, 'Dr. Paul Stoffels' should be read as 'Dr. Paul Stoffels, acting via Stoffels IMC BV'

