Galapagos Announces Departure Of Thad Huston, CFO And COO, As Of August 1, 2025
| Media inquiries:
Srikant Ramaswami
+1 412 699 0359
Marieke Vermeersch
+32 479 490 603
...
| Investor inquiries:
Srikant Ramaswami
+1 412 699 0359
Glenn Schulman
+1 412 522 6239
...
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“estimate,”“will,”“continue,”“aim,”“intend,”“future,”“potential,”“could,”“indicate,”“forward,” as well as similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding key personnel, statements regarding the intended separation of Galapagos into two public companies and related transactions, including the expected timeline of such transactions, the anticipated benefits and synergies of such transactions and the receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for such transactions, and statements regarding the announcement of a suitable successor for the CFO & COO. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause Galapagos' actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the possibility that Galapagos and SpinCo will encounter challenges retaining or attracting talent, risks related to our ability to effectively transfer knowledge, the risks associated with the anticipated transactions, including the risk that regulatory and shareholder approvals required in connection with the transactions will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame or at all, the risk that the transactions and/or the necessary conditions to consummate the transactions will not be satisfied on a timely basis or at all, uncertainties regarding our ability to successfully separate Galapagos into two companies and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation within the expected time frame or at all, the two separate companies' ability to succeed as stand-alone, publicly traded companies, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in Galapagos' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its subsequent filings with the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and speak only as of the date hereof, and Galapagos makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements in order to reflect new information or subsequent events, circumstances, or changes in expectations.
1 Throughout this press release, 'Dr. Paul Stoffels' should be read as 'Dr. Paul Stoffels, acting via Stoffels IMC BV'
Attachment
- Press release TH_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment