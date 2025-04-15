Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
10 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In J & K's Rajouri

10 Injured As Mini Bus Turns Turtle In J & K's Rajouri


2025-04-15 01:12:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least ten people were injured after a mini bus met with an accident in Ghambir Mughlan area of Manjakote in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Officials said that a mini bus bearing registration number JK02Q2158 lost its control due to which turned turtle at Ghambir Mughlan area, reported news agency GNS.

Police along with locals soon reached the accident spot and started the rescue operation.

In this incident ten people were injured who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

A police officer said that all passengers have minor injuries.

(GNS)

Search