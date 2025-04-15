403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored With Rashtriya Gaurav Award At Constitution Club, New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – In a grand ceremony held at the prestigious Constitution Club of India, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned media personality, Founder of Noida Film City, and President of Marwah Studios, was conferred with the esteemed Rashtriya Gaurav Award for his unparalleled contributions to media, education, and nation-building.
The award, a symbol of national pride, was presented to Dr. Marwah in recognition of his lifelong dedication to promoting Indian culture, arts, and education both domestically and internationally. The event saw participation from dignitaries, cultural icons, and awardees from across India and the world, creating a vibrant celebration of national service and individual excellence.
Addressing the audience after receiving the award, Dr. Marwah expressed heartfelt gratitude.
“It is necessary for every citizen to respect and serve the nation. Putting truthful and positive energy into our own work not only uplifts us but also contributes to the progress of our economy and the pride of our country. I am deeply thankful to the organizers for honoring me with the Rashtriya Gaurav Award. This recognition has further energized me to continue contributing toward the growth and development of India,” he said.
In a humble gesture of leadership and encouragement, Dr. Marwah also took the stage later in the event to present the Rashtriya Gaurav Awards to other distinguished personalities from different parts of the world, applauding their efforts and inspiring stories that continue to strengthen the image of India globally.
The event was not only a celebration of excellence but also a powerful reminder of the importance of collective effort, innovation, and patriotism in shaping the nation's future.
The award, a symbol of national pride, was presented to Dr. Marwah in recognition of his lifelong dedication to promoting Indian culture, arts, and education both domestically and internationally. The event saw participation from dignitaries, cultural icons, and awardees from across India and the world, creating a vibrant celebration of national service and individual excellence.
Addressing the audience after receiving the award, Dr. Marwah expressed heartfelt gratitude.
“It is necessary for every citizen to respect and serve the nation. Putting truthful and positive energy into our own work not only uplifts us but also contributes to the progress of our economy and the pride of our country. I am deeply thankful to the organizers for honoring me with the Rashtriya Gaurav Award. This recognition has further energized me to continue contributing toward the growth and development of India,” he said.
In a humble gesture of leadership and encouragement, Dr. Marwah also took the stage later in the event to present the Rashtriya Gaurav Awards to other distinguished personalities from different parts of the world, applauding their efforts and inspiring stories that continue to strengthen the image of India globally.
The event was not only a celebration of excellence but also a powerful reminder of the importance of collective effort, innovation, and patriotism in shaping the nation's future.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment