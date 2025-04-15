U.S. News Releases 2025 Best Senior Living Ratings

Latest edition recognizes nearly 1,900 communities as "best."

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2025 Best Senior Living ratings . The 2025 edition names 1,894 Best Senior Living communities.

Now in its fourth year, the Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News assist seniors and their families in their search for the independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care retirement community that best meets their individual and family needs.

The ratings are based on a national survey of residents and their family members. In 2025, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 450,000 resident and family survey responses at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food and value, and other aspects of community life.

"Choosing a senior living community is a major life decision for older adults and their families. U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings provide data-driven decision support, offering an unbiased evaluation of resident and family satisfaction in senior living communities," said Liz Pearce, director, senior living at U.S. News.

"Notably, a separate U.S. News survey of older Americans on their experiences with loneliness found that moving into senior living communities significantly improves residents' social well-being: 61% reported reduced loneliness, and 85% made new friends," Pearce added.

The following 20 metropolitan areas, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Senior Living communities in the United States:



Atlanta (31)

Austin (21)

Baltimore (21)

Boston (60)

Chicago (71)

Dallas-Fort Worth (48)

Detroit (20)

Houston (31)

Kansas City (28)

Los Angeles (53)

Miami-Fort Lauderdale (19)

Minneapolis-St. Paul (32)

New York (71)

Philadelphia (33)

Phoenix (32)

Riverside-San Bernardino (21)

San Francisco (23)

Seattle (46)

St. Louis (35) Washington, D.C. (56)

U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Senior Living" only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News' rigorous, data-driven standard , reflecting the viewpoints from more than 450,000 consumer surveys. Only the highest-rated communities in each care level earned a "Best" rating. U.S. News also recognizes outstanding performance in several key areas with a High Performing accolade. These accolades are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25% of evaluated communities nationwide for caregiving, activities & enrichment, management & staff, food and home-like environment and met certain other criteria.

The U.S. News Best Senior Living finder features each community's ratings on independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

