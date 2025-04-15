Kazakhstan-UN Discuss New Cooperation Programme For 2026-2030

MENAFN - Nam News Network) АLMATY, Apr 15 (NNN-KTA) – The Kazakhstan-United Nations (UN) Cooperation Programme for 2026-2030, was presented at a meeting hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service reported, yesterday.

The meeting also reviewed the results of the 2024 Framework Cooperation Programme, for Sustainable Development between Kazakhstan and the UN.

During the meeting, key parameters of the new cooperation programme for 2026-2030 were outlined, with consideration given to the upcoming launch of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan, in Almaty.

According to the Ministry, the programme will focus on several priority areas, including empowering people, strengthening institutions, promoting a sustainable and inclusive economy, protecting the environment, and enhancing social cohesion.

The meeting was attended by members of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), representatives of government agencies, and non-governmental organisations.– NNN-KTA