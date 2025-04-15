The Coming US-China Financial Divorce

MENAFN - Asia Times) The financial decoupling between the United States and China is no longer a distant threat. It is here, formalized, accelerating, and profoundly disruptive. For investors, understanding this new era is not optional; it's imperative.

The sweeping tariffs on Chinese imports, now codified into law, mark more than a trade skirmish. They signal a historic reordering of global capital flows, supply chains, and technological ecosystems.

This is not merely about economics. It is about economic power-and control. Investors must now adapt to a world in which the foundational rules of global commerce are being redrawn at speed and under pressure.

On April 2, President Trump declared Liberation Day, signing into law a sweeping universal 10% tariff on all imports, escalating to an extraordinary 60% on Chinese goods. These new levies come atop an already formidable 85% existing tariff wall, resulting in cumulative charges of 145% on Chinese exports to the US.

The market reaction was immediate: supply chains began to unspool, cost pressures reignited across industries, and Beijing launched the first salvos of retaliation, notably banning the export of critical minerals essential for American tech and aerospace sectors.

What is unfolding is not a tactical dispute, but a structural decoupling of the world's two largest economies. While the term“Cold War” is frequently overused, it is increasingly difficult to ignore the parallels. The long-standing belief that economic integration would serve as a bulwark against geopolitical conflict is being abandoned in real time.

What would a full-blown financial divorce look like?