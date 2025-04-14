Investornewsbreaks Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Faces FTC Antitrust Trial Over Social Media Dominance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) began its high-stakes antitrust battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as the trial opened in federal court Monday. The FTC accuses Meta of illegally maintaining a social media monopoly through acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, which the agency argues were strategic moves to suppress competition. The outcome could reshape how tech giants operate and acquire competitors, with potential ripple effects across the digital advertising landscape. Meta contends the acquisitions were legal and enhanced consumer choice, setting up a closely watched legal showdown.

Meta shares are trading at $488.47, down 0.6% as the trial's implications weigh on investor sentiment across the tech sector.

Meta Platforms Inc. is a global technology company that builds applications and devices to help people connect and build communities. Its family of apps includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, while its Reality Labs division focuses on augmented and virtual reality technologies. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta is driving innovation in social connection, immersive experiences, and artificial intelligence.

