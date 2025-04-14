Toobit To List Gopher Token (GOP) For Spot Trading On April 16, 2025

Toobit is pleased to announce the listing of Gopher Token (GOP) for spot trading, starting April 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM UTC .

About Gopher Token (GOP)

Gopher Foundation is supported by the community-run technology providing a decentralized storage network that allows all involved community members to freely store data and exchange values of the data saved.

Key Highlights

– Decentralized storage network: Gopher empowers users to store and exchange data securely through its storage network

– Community-driven contributions: Earn GOP tokens by sharing storage or developing code .

– Open-source platform: Gopher combines blockchain and peer-to-peer technology for data ownership.

​With a fixed total supply of 30 million, Gopher Token (GOP) is the native utility token of the Gopher Foundation, which operates a decentralized storage network. This network enables users to share unused storage space and contribute to the platform's development, earning GOP tokens as rewards.

Trading Information

– Trading Pair : GOP/USDT

– Deposit Open : April 15, 2025 (UTC)

– Spot Trading Open : April 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM (UTC)

– Withdrawal Open: April 17, 2025 (UTC)

– Contract address: 0xd6236b5f79253bc7d409746d52bba01d288c252

– Trading Zone : Assessment Zone

This latest launch aligns with Toobit's long-term strategy to expand trading choices for its users. The award-winning platform remains dedicated to delivering a seamless experience through low fees, swift transactions, and 24/7 customer support.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds-an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what's next.

