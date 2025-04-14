403
Story-Boards.Ai Launches Innovative AI-Powered Platform To Revolutionize Storyboarding For Creators And Filmmakers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zürich, Switzerland, April 15, 2025 - Storyboards AI, a forward-thinking tech company focused on empowering creatives, proudly announces the launch of Story-Boards - a cutting-edge AI-powered storyboarding platform built to transform the way creators and filmmakers plan their visual narratives.
Designed with simplicity, speed, and storytelling in mind, Story-Boards leverages advanced artificial intelligence to automate and enhance the traditional storyboarding process. From script-to-screen, creators can now generate professional-grade storyboards in just minutes-no drawing skills or expensive software required.
"Our mission is to democratize storyboarding," said the CEO of Storyboards AI. "Whether you're a seasoned director, an indie filmmaker, or a content creator on social media, Story-Boards empowers you to visualize your ideas instantly with AI-driven precision and creative freedom."
Key Features of Story-Boards Include:
Script-to-Storyboard AI: Upload a script or type scene descriptions, and AI generates complete storyboards.
Drag-and-Drop Editor: Customize layouts, characters, props, and scenes with ease.
Scene & Style Templates: Access a rich library of visual themes and cinematic angles.
Collaboration Tools: Share projects in real-time with teams or clients worldwide.
Export Options: Download storyboards as PDFs, animated previews, or slideshows.
Built for Modern Storytellers
From YouTubers and indie filmmakers to ad agencies and educators, the platform meets the growing demand for fast, visual storytelling solutions. By eliminating the technical and financial barriers, Story-Boards offers creators an intuitive platform that saves time, streamlines production, and enhances team collaboration.
Pricing and Availability
Story-Boards is now available worldwide with flexible pricing plans, including a free starter tier for individuals and affordable pro plans for studios and enterprises. New users can explore the platform at and start storyboarding instantly.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Storyboards AI
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: +41 44 500 53 00
Address: Zürich, CH, Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
