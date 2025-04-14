APRIL 29 IS NATIONAL FENTANYL AWARENESS DAY

Richard Taite, Host of We're Out of Time Podcast

Addiction Recovery Expert and Podcast Host Richard Taite to Release A Special Episode of We're Out Of Time in Recognition of National Observance

Taite Available For Interviews on the Fentanyl Crisis, Offering Insights on Awareness, Prevention, And Real-Time Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Every 7 minutes, another life is lost. As the nation marks National Fentanyl Awareness Day on April 29, addiction recovery expert Richard Taite is calling for urgent reform, increased education and real solutions to help save lives.

Taite, founder and executive chairman of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa , executive chairman of 1 Method , his affordable treatment center, and former founder of Cliffside Malibu, has helped thousands, including celebrities and high-risk individuals overcome addiction. He's also the host of the powerful new podcast We're Out Of Time , which has garnered over 2.5 million views in just a few months since its launch, tackling the nation's toughest issues: the fentanyl crisis, addiction and mental health.

"We're losing an entire generation and at the same time, we're shutting down treatment centers," warns Taite. "The public deserves more than soundbites. This is a national emergency, and it requires immediate action."

On April 29, We're Out of Time will release a special episode featuring recovery leaders and individuals directly impacted by fentanyl, including Matt Capelouto, whose late daughter inspired "Alexandra's Law," recently passed as part of Prop 36 in California. The law warns convicted drug dealers that if they continue to sell and someone dies, they could face murder charges. The episode will also share key facts about fentanyl, practical prevention strategies and a clear call to action for media, policymakers, and the public.

The episode also features a powerful fentanyl PSA, produced in partnership with 1 Method. The spot aired throughout 2023 and 2024 in the Sacramento market at the state capitol, spotlighting parents who lost children to fentanyl and directing viewers to SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) for support and resources. Watch PSA here .

"This episode gives families the tools to recognize the warning signs and the courage to step in," says Taite. "I'm a father of teens and I came back to work because I refuse to sit on the sidelines while our children die - We're out of time. The clock is ticking."

Richard Taite is available for interviews, expert commentary, and broadcast appearances.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Spalla

[email protected]

310-925-6930

About Richard Taite:

Richard Taite is a nationally recognized addiction recovery expert, entrepreneur, and mental health advocate. He is the founder of Cliffside Malibu and serves as founder and executive chairman of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and 1 Method . With over two decades of experience, Taite has guided high-profile clients, clinical teams, and families through successful, long-term recovery. His work has been featured on Real Time with Bill Maher , Elizabeth Vargas Reports , America's Hope with Kelly Wright, and in Medium . He also hosts the new podcast We're Out Of Time , where he interviews public figures, experts, and those on the frontlines of the addiction crisis. More press, here .

Podcast Info:

We're Out of Time with Richard Taite

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major platforms.

Watch on YouTube: youtube/@RichardTaiteOfficial

More info: CarraraTreatment

Social Media:

Instagram: @RichardTaiteOfficial

Facebook: @RichardTaiteOfficial

TikTok: richard

YouTube: @RichardTaiteOfficial

SOURCE Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED