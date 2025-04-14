Accor Will Bring Luxury Hospitality To Both City And Country In The Culturally Rich Region Of Rajasthan

HERITAGE, GLAMOUR, AND ETHEREAL BEAUTY WILL CONVERGE IN THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE CITY OF JAIPUR AND RANTHAMBORE NATIONAL PARK

PARIS, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor and Sukhani Ventures today announced plans to bring two of Accor's most storied luxury brands – Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Sofitel Legend – to the vibrant region of Rajasthan in Northern India. Raffles Ranthambore will be a 63-villa ultra-luxury resort residing among the famed Ranthambore National Park, appealing to families, intrepid adventurers, and wildlife enthusiasts. A mere 130 km away, Sofitel Legend Sukh Bagh Jaipur will be a 300+ key urban oasis in the Kukas Amer region of Jaipur, ideal for events, weddings, and corporate retreats. Raffles Ranthambore is expected to open by mid-2027 and Sofitel Legend Sukh Bagh Jaipur by late 2028.

"We feel honored to partner with Accor to bring these extraordinary resorts to Rajasthan – iconic locations that will be compelling destinations in their own right," said Mr Vikram Sukhani, Chairman and Managing Director, Sukhani Ventures . "For a truly one-of-a-kind luxury experience, Raffles Ranthambore will blend a sense of glamour with the spirit of adventure alongside the brand's legendary service, while Sofitel Legend Jaipur is set to bring its own unique history to the Pink City. We are excited to create two distinct hospitality offerings in one of the world's most vibrant destinations and look forward to exploring more opportunities for continued growth in the years to come."

Raffles Ranthambore will reside among the noble landscape of Ranthambore National Park. Graced with serene lakes and savannas, palaces and ancient ruins, the former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur have been transformed into a globally renowned wildlife reserve. Animal enthusiasts, photographers, and adventurers are drawn to the park, keen to catch a glimpse of Royal Bengal tigers or soaring eagles in action. Raffles will bring its signature elegance to the new resort, with the brand's legendary butler service, signature Long Bar, and distinct connection to the local culture. Among the resort's 63 villas, guests will discover 15 luxury tented experiences, along with family suites, and a majestic honeymoon suite. IDEAS Architects and celebrated designer Jeffrey Wilkes have been appointed to create a palatial experience that will effortlessly blend the glamour and wonder of safari with the magical world of Raffles.

"We are thrilled to grow our presence in India, working with Sukhani Ventures to bring Raffles' inspirational spirit to the breathtaking landscape of Ranthambore. This extraordinary destination, where history and wildlife intertwine, provides the perfect setting for our legendary hospitality. With bespoke programming, highly-personalized service, and a design that pays homage to the grandeur of the region, Raffles Ranthambore will offer an unforgettable experience-one that blends a sense of adventure with the enchanted glamour our guests cherish," said Omer Acar, CEO, Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

Known as the 'Pink City' for its historically welcoming hue of painted facades, Jaipur has long been one of the most popular destinations in India and forms the Golden Triangle tri-city tourist itinerary with the cities of Agra and Delhi. Sofitel Legend Sukh Bagh Jaipur will welcome guests and locals to the city's Kukas Amer region, an area popular for society and business events, weddings, momentous occasions, and corporate meetings. Sofitel Legend will create an elevated guest experience accented with French zest, merging the rich tapestry of Jaipur culture with modern luxury to create a sumptuously residential atmosphere. With 21 acres of meticulously planned gardens, winding bridle paths, and luxurious pools, the resort will offer 260 guestrooms and 41 suites. More than 6,500 sqm of event space and expansive lawn areas will allow the hotel to host multiple large-scale events with intimacy, elegance, and sophistication.

"The signing of Sofitel Legend Sukh Bagh Jaipur marks a key moment in our growth as our third Sofitel and the first Sofitel Legend in India. This hotel will reflect the French elegance and cultural storytelling that defines our legendary collection of living legacy hotels, where history is made. From Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi to Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, our hotels have welcomed visionaries and become part of their cultural landscapes. With its rich history and artistic charm, Jaipur offers the perfect backdrop for our next chapter. We are proud to partner with Sukhani Ventures to bring this vision to life, creating a destination that blends Jaipur's royal heritage with Sofitel Legend's distinctive luxury," commented Maud Bailly, CEO, Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery & Emblems.

Currently, Accor has more than 70 hotels operating in India across a diverse array of brands. Raffles Ranthambore will be the brand's third destination in India, joining Raffles Udaipur and the newly opened Raffles Jaipur. Other recent Accor openings include Fairmont Mumbai; Pullman Chennai Anna Salai; Novotel New Delhi City Centre; Mercure Lucknow Gomti Nagar; and ibis Mumbai BKC . A key opening for Accor in 2025 is Fairmont Udaipur , while further along the horizon, travelers can look forward to Sofitel Jaipur Jawahar Circle (2028); and Raffles and Fairmont Goa (2030).

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world-leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries with over 5,600 hotels & resorts, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing around 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay, gives its members access to unique experiences. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose: Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit or follow us on X , Facebook , LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok .

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED