Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Selects Appli For Better Digital Engagement And Conversions

- Nathan Grossenbach, President and CEO, Shoreline Hometown Credit UnionSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Appli, the creator of the industry's first AI-powered smart financial calculator, today announced that Shoreline Hometown Credit Union, based in Northeast Wisconsin, has selected its calculator system to improve how members explore loan options.“The first question our members ask before making a big purchase is, 'Can I afford this?' said Nathan Grossenbach, President and CEO of Shoreline Hometown Credit Union. "With Appli's calculators, visitors will be able to determine their budget with incredible accuracy, as the calculators are connected to our rate matrices. Even more exciting, the Appli calculators will provide real-time guidance on how the applicant can improve their chances to get approved. It's like having a loan officer available 24/7 to guide them through the process at their own pace.”Shoreline Hometown Credit Union will start with Appli's calculators for auto loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans, and plans to add home equity options later this year. The credit union wants to give members clear information upfront before they commit to a full application."Shoreline Hometown Credit Union understands what today's members need and expect when engaging for financial services," said Tim Pranger, CEO of Appli. "They care about giving members the right tools to make good financial decisions, which is exactly what we built our calculators to do."Credit unions interested in Appli's special pricing initiative can visit to learn more about qualification details and implementation timelines.About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit hiappli .About Shoreline Hometown Credit UnionFounded in 1941, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union serves over 15,000 members across Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Brown, Calumet, Door, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties with assets exceeding $128 million. Shoreline offers banking, lending, and investment services to help members reach their financial goals. With branches throughout Eastern Wisconsin and a full suite of online banking tools, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union puts members first in everything they do. Learn more at shorelinecu .

