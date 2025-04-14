403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree assigning the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Board of Commissioners for a period of four years.
KUWAIT - Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi arrived in Kuwait on a state visit.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Israeli occupation forces' crime against the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is joining forces with Google Cloud to develop an all-inclusive platform aiming to push forward a national digital drive, Communications Minister Omar Al-Omar said, highlighting the expansive nature of the initiative.
RIYADH - Saudi Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim Al-Sultan awarded Kuwaiti businessman Mohammed Al-Shaya the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Fourth Class.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Mandil won the silver Skeet medal as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix.
KUWAIT - The Ministry of Education instructed both public and private schools to switch to distance learning on Tuesday due to the dusty storm hitting country.
AMMAN - Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mulled turning a new leaf in relations between the two neighboring countries.
BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the overall situation in Gaza is "extremely grave," noting that the actions of the Israeli occupation "go beyond proportionate self-defence".(end)
