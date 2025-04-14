Dublin Police Sued In Federal Court For Alleged Unlawful Raids, Mishandling Of Evidence, And Harm To Autistic Child

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Federal Lawsuit Alleges Police Ignored Court Order, Seized $2 Million in Lawful Inventory, and Intentionally Caused Emotional Distress During Arrest

- Joseph SalamaDUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Dublin family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the Northern District of California, alleging that officers from the Dublin Police Department conducted unlawful searches and seizures, mishandled evidence, and caused emotional harm to a minor child with autism during the arrest of business owner Deepak Chopra.According to the complaint, Dublin police accused Chopra of“countless weapon related crimes” despite his operation of a legal retail business. The lawsuit states that police conducted multiple searches without probable cause, seized over $2 million in inventory later confirmed as lawful by an independent expert, and refused to return the property even after being ordered to do so by the court.The complaint also describes an arrest at Chopra's home during which officers allegedly disregarded clear information about the needs of his autistic child. The suit claims that the child was detained for five hours, resulting in severe emotional distress.“This case concerns basic constitutional rights and responsible law enforcement,” said attorney Joseph Salama , counsel for the family.“There are established procedures to investigate allegations, and they must be followed, and constitutional rights must be respected - especially when vulnerable individuals are involved.”The lawsuit, case number 25-cv-03305, filed in the Northern California Federal District Court, includes claims for unlawful search and seizure, procedural and substantive due process violations, abuse of process, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and replevin. The plaintiffs seek the return of the seized property and damages totaling over $14 million for economic loss and emotional harm.

Joseph Salama

Law Offices of Joseph Salama

+ +1 415-948-9030

...

