AI Idol Platform 'AETHERIUM' Phenomenal Launch At Global Influencers Festival 'Stage On Me' In Seoul

Aetherium Boy AI IDOL Legends

Aetherium GIRL AI IDOL Legends

Korea Stage On Me Festival Finale 12 Apr 2025

RWA NFT Debut Draws Enthusiastic Response from Global Influencers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The next-generation AI idol platform AETHERIUM made a high-profile appearance at the 'Stage On Me' K-Beauty Festival, held on April 12 at Paradise City, Incheon. At the event, AETHERIUM unveiled exclusive AI idol music videos and concept photos, and officially launched its first limited-edition RWA NFTs (ATVM), available for purchase on-site.

'Stage On Me' is a global festival that spotlights K-beauty, talents amongst global influencers and showcases the broader K-culture landscape to an international audience. This year, the event attracted over 200 global influencers from more than five countries, including Japan, Indonesia, France and China. AETHERIUM's AI idols stood out with hyper realistic and dynamic AI characters, drawing instantaneous applauds and excitements from influencers and guests on-site. Making its debut at such a large-scale, influencer-driven event has positioned AETHERIUM at a critical launch point for future global expansion.

AETHERIUM is an interactive entertainment platform that combines AI technology with Web3 infrastructure. It introduces a new form of sustainable content IP that goes beyond the limitations of traditional idol systems-offering real-time fan interaction, multilingual communication, and 24/7 active AI idols. Fans can actively participate in the growth of AI idols through NFTs and will soon gain access to various utilities such as DAO-based voting, exclusive content, and priority access to physical merchandise.

Paul Shin , co-founder of Aetherium commented,

“AI idols eliminate many of the risks associated with traditional entertainers, such as privacy scandals or sudden hiatuses, while enabling continuous and direct engagement with a global fanbase. The debut of our NFTs marks a crucial step in building an early fan community and expanding into the metaverse and international markets.”

AETHERIUM is currently developing a multifaceted business model based on its W3 driven fan platform. Aetherium is issuing RWA NFT that provide investor to receive and enjoy music royalties and project dividends from income generated from the platform, storytelling content, Digital and physical merchandise sales, IP licensing, Brand partnerships Looking ahead, the platform aims to evolve into a DAO-based global fan community.

Aetherium in collaboration with First Bullion and Mirae Guarantee Finance is the first to provide investor protection for Real World Asset (RWA Token) during the Seed Rounds and Series A stages and is expected to serve as a major turning point in providing investment security.

As K-culture and AI continue to rise as two of the fastest-growing industries worldwide, AETHERIUM uniquely bridges both, offering a fresh and transformative vision for the future of entertainment content ecosystems.

CONTACT: ...

Address: Suite 3 Global Village,

Jivan's Complex, Mont Fleuri,

Mahe, Seychelles

Vickie Lee

Aetherium

+82 10-6683-1316

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Instagram

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.