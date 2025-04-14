Rice And Exxonmobil Collaborate To Advance Global Sustainable Energy Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This collaboration underscores Rice's mission to accelerate long-lasting advances in sustainable energy," Rice President Reginald DesRoches said. "By combining Rice's interdisciplinary expertise with ExxonMobil's leadership in the energy sector, we are laying the foundation for transformative solutions that are aspirational, accessible and attainable. Together, we aim to drive progress that benefits society and ensures a sustainable and secure energy future."

The collaboration builds on Rice's interdisciplinary approach to innovation, drawing from the university's strengths in materials science, polymers and catalysts, high-performance computing and applied mathematics. Together with ExxonMobil, Rice aims to develop systematic and comprehensive solutions that support the global energy transition and align with the university's strategic plan to create sustainable futures.

"Our commitment to science and engineering, combined with Rice's exceptional resources for research and innovation, will drive solutions to help meet growing energy demand," said Mike Zamora, president of ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Co. "We're thrilled to work together with Rice."

The first research project under this agreement is already underway. Led by Qilin Li , professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice and co-director of the NEWT Center (Nanosystems Engineering Research Center for Nanotechnology-Enabled Water Treatment), the project focuses on developing advanced technologies to treat desalinated produced water from oil and gas operations for beneficial reuse.

Li's innovative approach uses electrochemical advanced oxidation processes to remove persistent volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds and ammonia-nitrogen - contaminants that pose risks to human health and the environment. Her work aims to improve water treatment technologies, enabling the safe and beneficial reuse of produced water for applications such as agriculture, wildlife and industrial processes. In addition, the project explores the potential to recover ammonia and produce hydrogen, contributing to sustainable resource management.

"Our agreement with ExxonMobil highlights Rice's ability to bring together diverse expertise to create lasting solutions," said Ramamoorthy Ramesh, executive vice president for research at Rice. "This collaboration allows us to tackle key challenges in energy, water and resource sustainability by harnessing the power of an interdisciplinary systems approach."

With more projects set to launch in the coming months and years, the agreement is expected to significantly advance Rice's leadership in sustainability and its role in driving impactful advances in the energy sector, university officials said.

