Trice Contracting Inc. Announces Major Expansion Of Masonry Services To Meet Growing Demand In New York City

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trice Contracting Inc. , a renowned leader in masonry services, is excited to announce the expansion of its capabilities in New York City to better serve the growing demand for high-quality, reliable construction services. With over three decades of experience, Trice Contracting continues to set the bar in the masonry industry, providing exceptional service for both residential and commercial projects.

Expanding Expertise to Serve a Growing Market

Trice Contracting is renowned for its wide array of masonry services, including exterior façade restoration, brickwork, stonework, waterproofing , and concrete repair. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for delivering superior craftsmanship and ensuring that each project is completed with utmost precision and reliability.

In response to the increasing demand for expert masonry services in New York City, Trice Contracting is expanding its service offerings, incorporating cutting-edge techniques, and introducing a new division that focuses specifically on sustainable and energy-efficient masonry solutions.

"New York City is a dynamic market, and we're committed to staying ahead of trends and delivering quality solutions to our clients," said Mohammed, CEO of Trice Contracting Inc. "Our new expansion reflects the growing need for superior masonry work, and we're proud to offer innovative approaches that integrate sustainability, durability, and aesthetic appeal."

A Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

As part of their commitment to modernizing the industry, Trice Contracting is pioneering the use of eco-friendly materials and techniques. The company now offers masonry services that utilize energy-efficient insulation , recycled materials, and other sustainable building practices aimed at reducing carbon footprints while ensuring lasting durability.

"With sustainability becoming an increasingly important focus in construction, we're proud to be offering our clients more environmentally conscious options ," said Trice. "Whether it's using eco-friendly materials or ensuring that our designs are energy-efficient, we are focused on providing long-lasting, responsible solutions."

A Legacy of Quality and Client Satisfaction

With nearly 40 years of experience, Trice Contracting Inc. has established itself as one of the most trusted names in New York City's construction and masonry sector . Known for their skilled craftsmanship and dedication to safety, the company continues to build long-term relationships with clients in both the public and private sectors.

"Quality work and customer satisfaction are at the core of everything we do," Trice added. "Our team's expertise, combined with our commitment to timely delivery and safety , ensures that we meet and exceed client expectations every time."

Looking Ahead

Trice Contracting's expansion into sustainable and innovative masonry practices marks an exciting new chapter in the company's history. As the city continues to grow and evolve, Trice Contracting stands ready to take on new challenges and provide clients with cutting-edge solutions that not only look beautiful but are also built to last.

For more information on Trice Contracting Inc. and their comprehensive masonry services , visit or call 718-278-6000.

This news story reflects Trice Contracting Inc.'s ongoing growth, its commitment to innovation in the masonry field, and its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of the New York City construction market.

SOURCE Trice Contracting Inc.

