Behind My Chair Salon Studio Now Open And Recruiting Stylists

Learn more about the salon's high-quality services, while celebrating Amber's journey to this significant milestone.

- Amber AllenTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are thrilled to announce that Behind My Chair Salon Studio is now officially open for business! After a successful grand opening celebration on April 13th, 2025, the salon is ready to welcome clients and stylists alike to experience high-quality hair care and an empowering work environment in Torrance, CA.Located at 3582 Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance, CA 90504, Behind My Chair Salon Studio is a full-service beauty salon specializing in braids , weaves, color, and locks. Founded by Amber Allen, a fully licensed stylist with over two decades of experience, the salon offers a welcoming and professional space where clients and stylists can thrive together.Anointed Hands for Appointed HairAmber founded Behind My Chair Salon Studio with the mission to create a community where both clients and stylists are empowered to grow.“It's not just about running a business; it's about creating a space where stylists can flourish while supporting one another,” says Amber. The salon is built on the values of professionalism, mutual respect, and commitment to high-quality service. Amber's personal story, inspired by her mother and upbringing in a large family, is at the heart of the business. Having spent over 10 years perfecting her craft, Amber's focus remains on offering an environment that nurtures both hair health and professional growth.Stylists Wanted: Join Our Team!Behind My Chair Salon Studio is currently recruiting talented stylists to rent private rooms and join our collaborative environment. Whether you're an experienced professional or someone looking to build your own business, we offer a space where you can thrive, build your brand, and work with a supportive team. Our private rooms provide the perfect setting for stylists who value independence and want a place to build their dream business.Interested stylists are invited to reach out for a private tour of the salon and to discuss room rental opportunities. Amber Allen and the team are eager to expand and build a vibrant community of stylists who value growth, professionalism, and community empowerment.A Commitment to CommunityAt Behind My Chair Salon Studio, we are proud to be a part of the South Bay Los Angeles community. Amber's vision includes supporting local businesses, creating networking opportunities, and hosting workshops to bring valuable skills and resources to the residents of Torrance and the surrounding areas. "We want to create a space where people can connect, share their stories, and empower one another," says Amber.The salon continues to build its brand with plans to launch its own line of hair care products, tailored to the needs of the community. Behind My Chair Salon Studio is committed to offering an inclusive, professional, and inspiring environment for everyone who walks through our doors.Join Us Today!If you're a stylist looking for a new professional home, Behind My Chair Salon Studio has everything you need to grow and succeed. Contact us today to schedule a tour or to learn more about room rental opportunities!📲 Text us at (424) 360-1812 for more information and to schedule your private tour.Behind My Chair Salon Studio is more than a salon-it's a place where beauty, community, and professional growth come together. Join us today and make your mark in a supportive, empowering environment!

