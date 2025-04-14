403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Orders 12 French Diplomats To Leave In 48 Hours
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, April 14 (KUNA) -- Algeria on Monday decided to expel 12 staff members at France's Embassy and Consulate there, giving them a grace period of 48 hours to leave the country.
In a statement, Algerian Foreign Ministry said Algeria made a decision that 12 French employees are persona non grata and that they are asked to leave.
The move came in retaliation for the arrest of Algerian Consulate's employee by French authorities on April 8.
The ministry condemned the French act which violated diplomatic norms and charters.
This act, which touched Algeria's sovereignty, showed the repeated negative stance of French Interior Minister towards Algeria, it noted.
It threatened that Algeria would decisively retaliate to any move taken by the French minister against the country's sovereignty. (end)
mr
In a statement, Algerian Foreign Ministry said Algeria made a decision that 12 French employees are persona non grata and that they are asked to leave.
The move came in retaliation for the arrest of Algerian Consulate's employee by French authorities on April 8.
The ministry condemned the French act which violated diplomatic norms and charters.
This act, which touched Algeria's sovereignty, showed the repeated negative stance of French Interior Minister towards Algeria, it noted.
It threatened that Algeria would decisively retaliate to any move taken by the French minister against the country's sovereignty. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment