Cyber Police Kashmir Busts Network Of Fraudulent Proxy Bank Accounts

These front accounts, often opened or handed over by local residents in exchange for quick commissions, are being exploited by cybercriminal networks-some operating from overseas-to reroute stolen money through phishing scams, fake investment platforms, and illegal betting websites.

“These accounts may appear normal on the surface, but they form a critical part of a digital crime trail,” said the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Kashmir, speaking to Kashmir Dot Com.“Anyone who knowingly, or even carelessly, allows their bank account to be used in this way will face strict legal action.”

The Cyber Police is employing digital forensics, advanced financial tracing, and national-level collaboration to break down these networks. The unit is also issuing a strong advisory to the public: protect your financial credentials and never allow your bank account to be used by others.

“If you've been tricked or convinced to let someone use your account, or suspect it's been misused-come forward. Help us help you. If you notice suspicious online activity, report it. Combating cybercrime requires collective vigilance,” the SP urged.

Authorities are emphasizing that participation in such frauds-willingly or not-by allowing one's account to be used as a third-party channel for illegal transactions is a punishable offense. Citizens can contact Cyber Police Kashmir through their helpline to report any fraudulent activity or seek assistance.

