4 Killed, 30 Injured In J&K Road Accidents

In Ramban, a pre-dawn accident on Monday near Banihal claimed the life of one person and left nine others injured.

The accident occurred when a Tata Mobile vehicle carrying members of two Bakarwal families from Rajouri's Teryath area overturned and crashed into a railway bridge wall.

A baby girl among the passengers, however, was unharmed, the officials said.

The injured were taken to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Banihal and later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for further treatment.

A minor tourist lost her life after being struck by an unknown vehicle in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district. According to an official, the accident occurred near the selfie-point in Pahalgam, where the vehicle hit and injured the young girl.

In Anantnag, a separate road accident took place in Sinthan Top area involving an Intra-v (chota hathi) vehicle, resulting in injuries to eight people.

The injured were taken to PHC Larnoo, with some among them being referred to GMC Anantnag and SDH Kokernag. All the injured are stated to be stable, the officials said.

In Srinagar, two motorcyclists were critically injured in a collision near the All India Radio Kashmir flyover. They were quickly transported to SMHS Hospital by the Dial 112 police team.

A three-year-old boy was killed in Ganderbal after being hit by a vehicle in the Kullan Gund area. The boy, identified as Mohammad Hussain, was declared dead on arrival at SDH Kangan.

In Bandipora, a tractor plunged into a gorge in the Duban area of Onagam, resulting in one fatality and leaving another injured.

The deceased, Mohammad Yaseen from Malangam, was confirmed dead at the scene, while the injured, Bilal Ahmad was taken to a District Hospital for further treatment.

Police have registered cases and launched investigations into these incidents.

Meanwhile, a senior traffic police official advised drivers to exercise extreme caution, obey speed limits, and remain alert at all times.

“It is crucial for all road users to exercise extra care to ensure their own safety and the safety of others. Prioritize life over reckless, high-speed driving,” the officer said.(KNO)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now