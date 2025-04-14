HR Tech Awards Program Celebrates 6Th Year: Showcases Top Hiring, Talent, And HR Technologies

In its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards program highlights HR technology companies that serve employers and employees with entries from North America, EMEA, and APAC.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lighthouse Research & Advisory is proud to announce the winners and finalists in the 2025 HR Tech Awards program during a LinkedIn livestream event on Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00am Central . The livestream can be accessed here .

Now in its sixth year, the HR Tech Awards program helps HR leaders and technology buyers identify solutions that drive real results. Each submission is rigorously evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators to ensure it reflects measurable impact and true innovation. New this year is a partnership with UNLEASH America to celebrate the winners live at the industry event happening in Las Vegas on May 6th-8th.

"Every year I'm curious how the industry's best and brightest companies are going to raise the bar," said Ben Eubanks , Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Our team and judges are constantly amazed by the ways today's HR tech providers are bringing real, measurable value to the market. Personally, I think this year's entries represent the best that our industry has to offer."

The 2025 winners represent a wide range of innovation and excellence, from AI-powered analytics and skills intelligence to solutions that improve transparency, fairness, and employee experience. These technologies are used every day by employers to hire, train, and keep their best and brightest employees.

Lighthouse estimates that over 5,000 HR technology firms exist globally, and only 1–2% are honored in this year's program for their standout efforts. Each winning solution has been vetted based on case studies, product demonstrations, and technology innovation.

George Rogers , Chief Strategy Officer at Lighthouse, noted, "I talk with so many employers that are struggling. They struggle with leadership, culture, and other factors. These technologies are enabling busy HR and talent teams to do their best work."

Award categories include Talent Acquisition, Employee Experience, Talent Management, Core HR, Talent Analytics, Total Rewards, and more, with special distinctions for enterprise, mid-market, and frontline-focused solutions.

The HR Tech Awards are used by hundreds of employers annually to guide their technology selection process, ensuring that the solutions they invest in are proven, practical, and impactful.

To see the full list of winning companies, visit HRTechAwards following the April 17th livestream.

