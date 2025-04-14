Virtual SE Launches, Revolutionizing Saas Pre-Sales Engineering With AI Agents

Virtual SE, from Powered_by Agency

- Andrew Wesbecher, FounderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Powered_by Agency, the world's first AI agency for SMBs, today announced the launch of Virtual SE ( ), an AI agent powered pre-sales engineering solution designed to automate, streamline, and enhance technical pre-sales processes.Virtual SE is an AI agent that acts as a“digital systems engineer” that helps SaaS sales reps deliver flawless technical insights to delight customers & close deals faster. By autonomously joining customer meetings on popular platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams, Virtual SE expertly answers technical product questions, provides real-time product overviews, and efficiently qualifies sales opportunities all with an astonishing human-like voice and cadence. The AI agent is trained on a SaaS company's unique product and brand using product documentation, technical FAQs, sales playbooks, and customer success resources."Virtual SE represents a transformative step forward for SaaS companies aiming to scale their pre-sales capabilities without proportionally scaling headcount,” remarked Andrew Wesbecher, Founder of Powered_by.“Most powerfully, it allows a SaaS company's human pre-sales engineers to concentrate on onsite customer meetings and proofs of concept instead of being bogged down on customer discovery calls and technical qualification meetings that are best suited for Virtual SE.”Designed specifically for modern SaaS companies, Virtual SE leverages the latest advancements in voice AI agents and large language models, providing human-like interactions that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows. This results in faster deal cycles, improved qualification rates, and the ability to deliver deep technical expertise in every customer meeting 24/7. It delivers expert-level support, from pre-sales qualification to deeply technical customer product meetings, all tailored to your unique product functions & capabilities. With seamless integration across voice, email, and SMS, a Virtual SE agent works tirelessly to boost SaaS sales efficiency and customer success.Key features of Virtual SE include:* Multichannel AI Agents: Engage customers effortlessly via voice on Zoom and other popular meeting platforms and can be configured to also support customer communication via phone, email, and SMS with personalized, context-aware responses.* Workflow Automation: Streamline repetitive tasks, from appointment scheduling to follow-up communications, freeing up time for human SEs to focus on high-value activities.* Scalable Customization: Tailor AI agents to specific industries, product categories, and business needs, ensuring relevance and impact.* Real-Time Analytics: Gain actionable insights into customer interactions and operational performance to drive smarter decision-making.Virtual SE is now available to businesses seeking an efficient, scalable, and intelligent approach to pre-sales engineering. To learn more about Virtual SE or to request a demo, visit .About Powered_by AgencyPowered_by Agency specializes in AI agent solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. By harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies, including voice, email, and SMS-text agents, Powered_by Agency empowers businesses to automate customer engagement, lead generation, and operational workflows, driving growth and enhancing efficiency.For more information, visit:Media Contact:Team @ Powered_by Agency...cy

Introducing Virtual SE The AI Pre Sales Engineer for Modern SaaS Sales Teams

