Amsino Expands U.S. Manufacturing With New Facility In Boston

FRANKILN, Mass., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsino has taken a significant step forward in our mission to advance healthcare worldwide. We are proud to announce the establishment of Amsino Scientific Inc., a new medical device manufacturing, research, and development facility based in Franklin, Massachusetts.

This strategic expansion marks a major milestone in Amsino's continuous growth and unwavering commitment to providing innovative, reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly medical devices. The new facility, which we are calling the "Boston Site", will focus on the production and development of the Sentinel Enteral Feeding Pump , a product line we recently acquired from Alcor Scientific, Inc.

In addition to manufacturing, the Boston Site will house research and development operations to further enhance product quality and drive ongoing innovation. Dr. Richard Y. Lee, Chairman and CEO of Amsino International, Inc., expressed the significance of this expansion, stating, "This strengthens our manufacturing capabilities in the United States and reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality, life-enhancing medical devices to patients and healthcare providers around the world."

Dr. Mei Zhang, Vice President of Engineering at Amsino International, will serve as the management representative for the Boston Site, leading the team and ensuring operational excellence. Dr. Zhang emphasized: "At the heart of our team is a shared mission: to manufacture innovative and reliable solutions to improve safety and effectiveness of patient care. Every device we manufacture, every system we optimize, moves us closer to our goal-to advance healthcare worldwide."

To celebrate this momentous occasion, we held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 4, 2025, marking the grand opening of this state-of-the-art facility. This new chapter reinforces Amsino's commitment to improving health and life through excellence in medical device manufacturing.

SOURCE Amsino International

