Blue Diamond Growers Applauds USDA Secretary Rollins' Support For Farmer Resiliency With Advancing Markets For Producers Initiative

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the largest almond processor and marketer, put out a statement of support following the announcement from USDA Secretary Rollins on release of new Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) initiative. The Company issued the following statement:

"Blue Diamond Growers applauds the USDA's Secretary Rollins in recognizing the unprecedented pressures placed on family farms to produce food safely, efficiently and profitably. As the global brand for almonds and almond products, we are pleased to continue our previous grant activities under the newly unveiled Advancing Markets for Producers (AMP) initiative. This allows Blue Diamond to continue supporting our almost 3,000 farmer-owners' resiliency on-farm and in the market. We look forward to working with the Secretary and her team to advance the marketability of our cooperative and our almond farm families."

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit and follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers

