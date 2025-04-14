Gates Industrial Announces Time Change For First-Quarter 2025 Conference Call

DENVER, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES ) today announced that it has changed the time of its first-quarter 2025 webcast and conference call from 10 a.m. Eastern time to 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The access information has not changed and is as follows:



By dialing (888) 414-4601 (domestic) or +1 (646) 960-0313 (international) and requesting the Gates Industrial Corporation First-Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call or providing the Conference ID of 5772067. Live webcast accessed through Gates Industrial's website at href="" rel="nofollow" gate .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 30, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 7, 2025, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199, respectively, and providing the passcode 5772067, or by accessing Gates Industrial's website at href="" rel="nofollow" gate .

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to OEMs as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

