NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® OFFICIALLY CHRISTENS NORWEGIAN AQUA IN MIAMI AND REVEALS EXPANSION PLANS FOR GREAT STIRRUP CAY, THE BRAND's PRIVATE ISLAND DESTINATION

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The christening ceremony, which is rooted in maritime tradition of blessing a vessel prior to officially commencing its life at sea, took place at the Company's LEED® Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami and included a special appearance by Norwegian Aqua godfather and two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor, Eric Stonestreet. The event also included showstopping surprises and great news about NCL's private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay.

To kick off the ceremony, the over 2,000 guests in attendance were treated to a preview of the Company's newest in-house production of "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince," the world's first-ever theatrical concert experience honoring the multi-Grammy® Award nominated and winner Prince. NCL President David J. Herrera followed the electrifying performance with a surprising reveal and tease that something great is coming to Great Stirrup Cay. Herrera unveiled the Company's plans to expand the offerings at its private island, one of NCL's top guest-rated ports, with new experiences that will deliver MORE to do and MORE to enjoy for guests of all ages. Opening later this year simultaneously with the multi-ship pier completion, guests can look forward to an expansive area for guests to soak up the warm Bahamian sun with an oversized heated pool. The soon-to-be hot-spot on the island will offer experiences for the whole family including a splash zone with fun water fountains and features for children, as well as a swim-up bar for guests who want to keep enjoying their unlimited open bar package off the ship.

Along with the debut of the new multi-ship pier later this year, guests will step ashore and be greeted by an engaging welcome center and a convenient new tram service that will provide an effortless way to get around the island and speed right into vacation mode. The island's development plans also include extending guest-favorite onboard experiences to Great Stirrup Cay. The island will feature a new Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor lounge with private cabanas, loungers and other upgraded amenities, as well as Horizon Park, the all-new recreational area which recently debuted on Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Breakaway that provides lawn style games and a place to gather for the whole family. To continue the authentic beachside Bahamian vibe the island is known for, a new relaxation area will come to life with swaying hammocks perfect for an afternoon nap, as well as other Tiki-inspired amenities and experiences yet to be revealed.

Herrera emphasized these enhancements are just the beginning and there is so much MORE NCL is reimagining to complement the island's current offering and reaffirm the Company's promise to deliver MORE of what guests love about cruising with NCL.

"It is a very special time for all of us at NCL – we are welcoming a new incredible ship into our fleet with the christening of the stunning and action-packed, Norwegian Aqua, and we are doing so alongside her godfather, Eric Stonestreet, who perfectly embodies the authenticity of what it means for our guests to 'Experience More at Sea,'" said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "In addition, we are unveiling that Great Stirrup Cay is getting even greater with MORE to do! Later this year we will launch new experiences for our guests to enjoy on this already incredible private island. And now with our newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, entering into the market with voyages to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, now is the perfect time to start planning your next warm-weather vacation."

The ceremony continued with remarks by Norwegian Aqua's Captain, Robert Lundberg; Pastor Pete Pera of Rise Community Church who made the official blessing of the ship wishing safe travels for all who sail aboard; and John Chernesky, NCL's Senior Vice President of North America Sales who introduced Emmy® Award-winning actor and Norwegian Aqua's Godfather, Eric Stonestreet, to the stage.

"As a new cruiser who has a deep passion for travel, it is absolutely spectacular to see the amazing features and experiences that travelers and their families can enjoy aboard Norwegian Aqua, including the world's first hybrid roller coaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster!" said Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor. "The team at Norwegian Cruise Line, onboard and ashore, are the very best of the best, and I am honored to serve as the godfather of the beautiful Norwegian Aqua. As part of the NCL family, I can't wait for guests to 'Experience More at Sea' with NCL and create unforgettable memories with their families as I look forward to doing with mine as well!"

The christening event concluded with the ceremonial bottle break across the ship's hull, which was initiated by Stonestreet and signifies good fortune and safe travels for all who sail aboard for the life of the vessel.

Following her christening voyage, Norwegian Aqua will arrive to Port Canaveral, Fla., for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings through August 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and the Company's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. From August 2025 through October 2025, she will sail a series of five and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City before returning to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 through April 2026, calling again to Great Stirrup Cay.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua or any ship in NCL's fleet the Company's brand-new program, More At SeaTM, provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve, Grey Goose Vodka and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high-speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. More At Sea delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75%. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit .

For b-roll and additional assets of Norwegian Aqua, please visit the press kit here .

To download high-res images and videos from Norwegian Aqua's christening activities, please click here .

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit .

About Great Stirrup Cay Today

At 238 acres featuring three pristine beaches, Great Stirrup Cay provides an incredible footprint to reimagine the guest experience on NCL's private island in the Bahamas. Today, Great Stirrup Cay features six bars and lounges; four complimentary dining venues with sit-down and grab-and-go offerings; guest-favorite experiences and excursions such as ziplining, water activities rentals; 21 beach Cabanas on the Cay and more. For an elevated experience, Silver Cove offers a luxurious oceanfront lagoon area complete with private beach access, 38 beachfront villas, an oceanfront infinity pool, a Mandara Spa, a Moët & Chandon Bar and the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar. The private retreat is available exclusively to guests who rent one of the area's villas or reserve a spa treatment at the Mandara Spa.

About Norwegian Aqua

As a true testament to giving guests MORE of what they love about cruising with NCL, Norwegian Aqua perfectly combines NCL's one-of-a-kind service and timeless offerings with guest-first experiences that will make new waves at sea. She is setting new standards and delivering brand-new guest experiences with an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from her sister ships, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Spanning 1,056 feet long, 156,300 gross tons and accommodating 3,571 guests at double occupancy, the ship dons a dazzling hull art design by NCL's first-ever major female hull artist, Allison Hueman. In addition to her lively and colorful visual appeal, Norwegian Aqua will also offer more outdoor space and the highest staffing levels of any new contemporary cruise ship.

Norwegian Aqua offers the world's first hybrid roller coaster and waterside, the Aqua Slidecoaster, complete with exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift, as well as the Glow Court, a digital sports complex that will transform into a nightclub in the evenings, and the Aqua Game Zone featuring a selection of retro arcade games and virtual reality experiences for the whole family. Outside of the ship's unmatched experiences, Norwegian Aqua offers the most spacious accommodations in the fleet including the first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Suites in The Haven by Norwegian®.

With MORE to enjoy on board Norwegian Aqua, guests can look forward to industry-leading entertainment including "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince" which delivers an immersive theatrical concert experience that pays tribute to the iconic artist's greatest hits. Guests can also experience "Elements: The World Expanded," an enhanced version of NCL's top-rated show, blending acrobatics, magic, and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements. Before reveling in world-class entertainment, guests can enjoy new dining experiences aboard Norwegian Aqua including Sukhothai, NCL's first-ever Thai specialty restaurant offering a perfect combination of traditional yet elevated cuisines, and Planterie, the brand's debut plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line ® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company invites guests to 'Experience More at Sea' by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL's 'More At SeaTM' package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line