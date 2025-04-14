SEEK NOW JOINS PROPERTY MELD's VENDOR NEXUS TO EXPAND PROPERTY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS

RAPID CITY, S.D., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading property maintenance operations platform, welcomes Seek Now, a premier inspection and data capture provider, to its Vendor Nexus Program . This partnership aims to advance property maintenance operations by combining advanced inspections, intelligent asset data, and seamless vendor coordination.

"It's the data-rich processes that make smarter decisions possible in property maintenance operations. Property Meld and Seek Now share a mutual commitment to deliver that ability to the industry," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "With Seek Now a part of the Nexus ecosystem, we're expanding the opportunity to make that a reality by connecting maintenance to inspections."

With this partnership, Seek Now's expert field force and inspection technology become directly accessible through the Property Meld platform. Property managers, institutional investors, and REITs can now benefit from faster, smarter decision-making powered by immersive visual documentation, detailed asset intelligence, and improved speed-to-resolution which is especially critical for scattered site and single-family home portfolios.

"At Seek Now, our purpose is to turn data into decisive action," said Brannon Lacey, CEO of Seek Now. "This partnership with Property Meld is a natural extension of that mission. By combining our tech-enabled inspection expertise with their best-in-class maintenance platform, we're not just helping property managers move faster-we're giving them the clarity and confidence to make smarter decisions that protect assets and improve resident experience."

Seek Now's Seeker 360TM solution delivers LiDAR-powered walkthroughs, asset and damage tagging, precise floorplans, and detailed property reports resulting in fewer delays, less guesswork, and scalable repair accuracy. This collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and visibility in property maintenance operations.

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a property maintenance operations platform designed to enhance efficiency and provide clear oversight through improved data visibility. It significantly reduces repair times while optimizing and documenting communication to create a better experience for all stakeholders.

Property Meld offers valuable performance metrics, enabling data-driven decisions to drive growth and profitability.

About Seek Now

Founded in 2012, Seek Now is the nation's leading provider of inspection and data capture services, leveraging a nationwide gig workforce to deliver expert property inspections. Operating in over 200 cities and completing more than 2,000 inspections daily, Seek Now serves the nation's top insurance carriers, institutional single-family rental operators, and leading property management companies with unmatched speed, accuracy, and scale.

