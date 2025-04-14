Update: Nextnav Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before market open on Friday, May 9, 2025, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: . After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay will be available through May 16, 2025. To receive replay details, please register through the link above. After registering for replay details, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes to listen to the call playback.

