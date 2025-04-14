Osisko Development Announces Supplemental Listing Of Warrants
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release including, but not limited to, those which are discussed under the "About Osisko Development Corp." paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook and objectives as well as statements relating to the expectation to list the Warrants on the TSXV and/or the NYSE (and the timing thereof) constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current conditions and expected future developments, results of operation outcomes of the Corporation's mineral projects, timing to advance mineral projects, the Corporation's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational and financial performance, the ability and timing to obtain additional financing, if needed, and are not guarantees of future performance.
Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of the Corporation, its projects or industry result to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. These statements reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others the ability and timing of the listing of the Warrants on the TSXV and the NYSE, successful implementation its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favourable terms for the Corporation, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Corporation's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the gold mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Corporation's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of any health crises and pandemics and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Corporation's filings with Canadian and United States securities regulators, including the Corporation's most recent annual information form, available on SEDAR+ at and on the SEC's website at
The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
