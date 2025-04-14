Abacus Global Management To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on May 8, 2025. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus' investor relations website at ir.abacusgm.com . The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 407-9716 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6779 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at for one year following the call.

About Abacus Global Management

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Director of IR/Capital Markets

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

