Dyne Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement equity awards to three new employees. The awards were approved by Dyne's Compensation Committee and made as an inducement material to the new employees' acceptance of employment with Dyne in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement equity awards consisted of non-statutory stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 330,200 shares of Dyne's common stock at a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Dyne's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 14, 2025, and restricted stock units with respect to an aggregate of 101,900 shares of Dyne's common stock. The stock options have a ten-year term and are scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee's start date and the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to such employee's continued service to Dyne through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock units are scheduled to vest over four years from the applicable employee's start date in four equal annual installments, subject to such employee's continued service to Dyne through the applicable vesting dates.

The inducement equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and Dyne's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that deliver to muscle and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. For more information, please visit , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

...

781-317-0353

Media

Stacy Nartker

...

781-317-1938