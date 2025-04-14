Identiv Appoints Seasoned Financial Expert Mick Lopez To Board Of Directors
|
Directors
|
Security Ownership of Directors
|
Executive Officers
|
Security Ownership of Executive Officers
|
James E. Ousley
|
filed on October 23, 2024
|
Kirsten Newquist*
|
Forms 4 filed on , , and
|
Laura Angelini
|
filed on October 23, 2024
|
Justin Scarpulla
|
Forms 4 filed on , , , , , and , and Form 4/A filed on
|
Gary Kremen
|
filed on October 23, 2024
|
|
|
Richard E. Kuntz
|
filed on October 23, 2024
|
|
*Also a director
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management of Identiv and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "plan," "will," "intend," "expect," "outlook," and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding: Identiv's strategy, opportunities, focus and goals; the expected benefits that Mr. Lopez brings to the Board of Directors; the Company's solicitation of stockholder approval of the Declassification Amendment; the anticipated effectiveness of the Declassification Amendment; and the Company's corporate governance practices. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Identiv's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Identiv's ability to successfully execute its business strategy; the failure of the Declassification Amendment to become effective, whether due to a lack of stockholder approval or for any other reason; Identiv's ability to capitalize on trends in its business; Identiv's ability to satisfy customer demand and expectations; the level and timing of customer orders and changes/cancellations; the loss of customers, suppliers or partners; the success of Identiv's products and strategic partnerships; and the other factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Identiv on the date hereof, and Identiv assumes no obligation to update such statements.
Identiv Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
Identiv Media Contact:
[email protected]
