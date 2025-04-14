Gaine Technology Welcomes Jeff Kohrman As SVP To Lead Growth Efforts Within The Payer Market Vertical

Jeff Kohrman

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Kohrman has joined Gaine Technology as Senior Vice President (SVP) to lead growth efforts within the Payer Market vertical. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare data management and payer market strategies, Jeff has a proven track record of developing best-in-class solutions while delivering innovation and operational excellence for clients and achieving exponential growth.

His career includes leadership roles at Optum, a technology-enabled healthcare company. Heading both Payer and Provider teams, he focused on enhancing payer-provider collaboration, streamlining operations, and leveraging data-driven solutions to improve outcomes. In other recent roles, Jeff has worked with leading plans to advance transparency and quality in transitions of care across post-acute settings.

Andrew Cone, Gaine's Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for Jeff's appointment:

"Jeff's expertise and leadership come at an exciting time for Gaine. Our differentiated platform positions us to expand our presence in the payer market and beyond. Together, we will accelerate growth, create new opportunities, and further establish Gaine as a disruptive force in healthcare data solutions."

About Gaine Technology

Gaine Technology is a leader in healthcare data management solutions, empowering payers, providers, and life sciences organizations to unify, control, and activate their data for better decision-making and operational efficiency. The company's flagship platform, CoperorTM Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) provides a centralized solution for managing clinical, financial, operational, and administrative data. The platform features the healthcare industry's largest and most mature pre-built data model that can be customized to each organization's specific needs. Coperor enables interoperability while ensuring data accuracy and compliance.

For over 15 years, Gaine has delivered innovative solutions to more than leading organizations across the healthcare ecosystem. By streamlining operations, improving compliance with regulations like the No Surprises Act and CMS interoperability rules, and enhancing patient experiences, Gaine is transforming how organizations manage their most valuable asset-data.

Dihan Rosenburg

Gaine Technology

+1 888-403-1301

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.