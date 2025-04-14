Stellantis Brings Multiple Exhibits And Driving Experiences To The 2025 New York International Auto Show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --



New Chrysler Century of Innovation display highlights 100-year anniversary, featuring the original 1924 Chrysler Six that debuted at the 1924 National Automobile Show in New York City

Camp Jeep® returns for its 21st year, with a newly refreshed outdoor exhibit featuring the tallest and steepest hill at the auto show ever

20th anniversary Chrysler Stow 'n Go Challenge offers fun for all ages

Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S will be on the Multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track, providing rides for auto show attendees

The Ram brand will showcase the new Ram Heavy Duty and Ram 1500 lineup, including a Ramcharger REEV technology display Several vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and FIAT will be displayed at the show for the first time

Stellantis brings multiple exhibits to the 2025 New York International Auto Show, welcoming attendees to kick off Chrysler's 100-year anniversary celebrations and to participate in interactive experiences from Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep®.

Chrysler Century of Innovation Display

Chrysler is kicking off its 100-year anniversary celebration at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, as the show celebrates its 125th anniversary this year. The Chrysler Century of Innovation exhibit will include a special three-vehicle display that showcases the brand's iconic past, segment-leading present and bright future: the 1924 Chrysler Six, 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Halcyon Concept. The original Chrysler Six, the same vehicle shown by Walter P. Chrysler at the 1924 National Automobile Show, will be part of the New York International Auto Show 125-year history promotion.

Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep, which debuted in 2004 at the New York International Auto Show, returns for its 21st year. The Camp Jeep experience has provided more than 534,000 rides to show participants. The exciting, free ride-alongs give consumers a glimpse at how capable Jeep vehicles are on a variety of terrains. Camp Jeep's centerpiece is the iconic Jeep Mountain, a 28-foot-tall, 42-degree hill climb that showcases the vehicles' traction capabilities. It is the tallest and steepest hill at auto shows. Additional Camp Jeep features, include:



Extreme Breakover: A thrilling 25-degree uneven plane where one wheel loses contact with the surface. Passengers will feel the rush as the vehicle "breaks over" the apex

Off-Camber Bridge: A 70-foot-long, 12-foot-tall obstacle showcasing extreme three-wheeling and side-to-side articulation

Articulation Wedge: This 30-degree curved wedge highlights body articulation. Riders will feel the adrenaline of navigating steep inclines and declines Crevasse: A narrow passage where all four tires suspend a Jeep between a pair of 45-degree walls, highlighting maneuverability

Chrysler Stow 'n Go Challenge

Chrysler is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. First introduced for the 2005 model year, 5 million minivans have been sold with the class-exclusive first- and second-row Stow 'n Go system, which "floored" the industry 20 years ago. This year, New York International Auto Show attendees can experience for themselves how spacious and flexible the Chrysler Pacifica minivan is, and how easy it is to stow loads of gear and still fit the entire family as they race against the clock to win prizes in the Chrysler Pacifica Stow 'N Go Challenge.

The Pacifica Stow 'N Go Challenge will take place in the Chrysler display during the following times over two weekends:



April 18-19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

April 20: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

April 25-26: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. April 27: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Stellantis Vehicles Make New York International Auto Show First Appearances

Stellantis will feature several new vehicles, which can be seen for the first time at the New York International Auto Show, including:



The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona , which retains Dodge's title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car with 670 horsepower and 627 lb. ft. of torque. It reaches 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds while running the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds. New York International Auto Show attendees will be able to experience the high-performance coupe on the indoor Multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track

Jeep Wagoneer S , which is the brand's first global battery-electric vehicle, delivering 4xe capability, impressive performance credentials, a sleek aerodynamic design and state-of-the-art technology. The new midsize SUV boasts exhilarating performance with a range of more than 300 miles. It will also be on the indoor Multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track

Ram 1500 and Ram heavy-duty trucks, bringing more power and capability to a growing segment. Ramcharger showcases next-generation, extended-range, electric-vehicle technology with a class-shattering targeted range of up to 690 miles. It is the latest example of how Ram will offer customers benchmark gas and electric vehicles delivering disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology

Chrysler Halcyon concept car, which provides a glimpse into the future design theme and direction of the Chrysler brand

Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid, which provides a premium level of luxury, electrification and connectivity in a sporty SUV while remaining true to its race-inspired DNA Fiat 500e , which brings Italian style, compact size and electric power - perfect for NYC - along with a new concept color and the Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition

