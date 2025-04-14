AWWA Supports Introduction Of Collaborative Cybersecurity Legislation

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Works Association (AWWA) today expressed strong support for new legislation that would create a collaborative approach to cybersecurity in the water sector.

The Water Risk and Resilience Organization (WRRO) Establishment Act (H.R. 2594 ), introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on April 2, authorizes an independent, non-federal organization to lead the development of cybersecurity requirements in the water sector, supported by oversight from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"This bill represents exactly the kind of thoughtful collaboration we need to address a very serious threat to our nation's water systems," said AWWA CEO David LaFrance. "The best and most efficient way to protect water operations and customer information is to leverage the knowledge of cybersecurity experts and utility leaders, while assuring strong federal oversight."

"As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, this legislation recognizes the unique challenges facing the water sector and gives professionals with relevant expertise a seat at the table when developing cyber requirements," LaFrance added. "Reliable water service is critical in protecting public health, promoting economic success, and supporting national security."

Nearly 200 AWWA members visited with members of Congress last week to support the WRRO Establishment Act and elevate other critical water issues during the annual AWWA Water Matters Fly-In.

AWWA has advocated for a collaborative approach to cybersecurity for several years, emphasizing the vast differences in size, capacity, and resources among utilities across the country. A one-size-fits-all approach to cybersecurity would be a challenge for many water systems, especially those serving small and rural communities. The WRRO's collaborative structure ensures that water professionals can contribute their technical knowledge and utility expertise to the discussion and development of cybersecurity requirements.

"AWWA is grateful for the visionary leadership of Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) that led to the introduction of this legislation," LaFrance said. "We look forward to working with Rep. Crawford and many other leaders in Congress to advance the bill."

Established in 1881, the American Water Works Association is the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, the world's most vital resource. With approximately 50,000 members, AWWA provides solutions to improve public health, protect the environment, strengthen the economy and enhance our quality of life.

SOURCE American Water Works Association

