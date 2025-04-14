The Bahamas Shines At Seatrade Cruise Global: Advancing The Future Of The Destination’S Cruise Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, Bahamas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas made a significant impact at Seatrade Cruise Global, which was held at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida and concluded yesterday, 10 April. The cruise industry's flagship event attracted over 11,000 attendees, featured 600 exhibitors, representatives from more than 120 countries, over 70 cruise lines, and was the perfect stage for showcasing the latest advancements in the sector.

Leading the Bahamas' delegation was The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation along with a dedicated team of key tourism stakeholders and leaders in the destination's cruise industry.

The Bahamas commanded the spotlight with an exclusive press conference hosted at The Loews Hotel, drawing top travel trade, hospitality and cruise media. DPM Cooper was joined by the Honourable Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, Latia Duncombe, Director General, MOTIA and Mike Maura, CEO of Nassau Cruise Port, to share significant updates shaping the future of cruise tourism in the island nation.

Building on a wave of strong momentum-welcoming over 517,000 cruise visitors this past January alone-The Bahamas is committed to sustaining cruise growth and enhancing the cruise passenger experience. DPM Cooper announced a collaborative effort between the Government of The Bahamas Nassau Cruise Port and major cruise lines to modernise port infrastructure across the archipelago. Plans include the expansion of berths, construction of new piers and improvements to passenger flow and transportation access with a progressive vision of tourism sustainability.

Among the key developments is Norwegian Cruise Line's $150 million pier at Great Stirrup Cay, The Berry Islands scheduled for completion in 2025. The new pier will accommodate two large ships simultaneously and improve access for vessels across Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' portfolio, including Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Also, the $700 million Celebration Key, Carnival's first-ever exclusive destination will open in July 2025 and will be located on the South side of Grand Bahama.

Looking ahead to Summer 2026, the north side of Half Moon Cay-soon to be known as RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay-will debut a new pier allowing ships to dock directly at the island for the first time. This includes Carnival's largest Excel-class ships, which will now be able to visit. The project, a partnership between Carnival Cruise Line and Holland America Line, will also introduce an expanded beachfront, enhanced dining venues and a collection of new bars.

In Grand Bahama, DPM Cooper highlighted the upcoming cruise port and water park development at Freeport Harbour-a major joint venture between Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises-set to further elevate the island's appeal as a world-class cruise destination.

Together, these developments reflect The Bahamas' bold vision for the future of cruise tourism: modern, immersive and tailored to the evolving expectations of today's global traveler.

DPM Cooper said,“The media turnout at our press conference and the constant buzz surrounding The Bahamas Pavilion reflects the collective efforts of our team and partners. The Bahamas is creating a tourism product that stands out globally, and the tremendous interest and collaboration shown in our meetings reinforces our belief in the vast potential of our cruise sector.”

Throughout the conference, DPM Cooper and DG Duncombe actively engaged with key cruise industry stakeholders, reinforcing strategic partnerships and forging new alliances to advance The Bahamas' position as a premier cruise destination. High-level meetings were held with major players including Royal Caribbean Group, Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Corporation, Norwegian Cruise Line, RW Bimini Cruise Port, Margaritaville at Sea and Balearia Caribbean. The meetings centered on collaboration, innovation and future-forward strategies to elevate the guest experience and drive continued growth across the archipelago.

“We are building on the strong momentum at Seatrade with a clear focus on innovation, sustainability, and delivering a world-class cruise experience,” said DG Duncombe.“With major developments advancing across multiple islands, The Bahamas continues to lead the region and shape the future of cruise tourism.”

