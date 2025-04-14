Morocco Sets The Stage For Africa’S Digital Future Ahead Of Continental Launchpad Event For Innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Digital Leadership In Marrakech

Morocco will once again play a pivotal role in shaping Africa's digital landscape. As the country continues to develop as a tech-driven hub, it has become a regional reference for the continent's recognition as global force in technology – with innovation and AI at its core.

That was the message delivered by a panel of speakers during the GITEX AFRICA Morocco press conference in Rabat, ahead of the continent's largest tech and startup event opening in Marrakech from 14-16 April 2025.

With a focus on powering Africa's innovation-driven future, the event is held under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, the authority of the Kingdom's Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with Digital Development Agency (ADD), and organised by KAOUN International – the overseas event agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and organiser of GITEX events globally.

Mrs Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Government of Morocco, said:“Morocco's choice to host this major continental event, which is an annual showcase allowing the world to discover Africa's digital and technological talents and potential, is the result of rigorous and sustained work aimed at making our country a regional digital hub. It is also part of the implementation of the High Royal Guidelines of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, who called for the training of qualified skills in the various digital fields, the anchoring of a culture of responsible digitalisation within society and the development of technological infrastructures capable to keep abreast of rapid changes in the sector should be developed.”

Mr. Mohammed Drissi Melyani, Director General of the Digital Development Agency, said:“GITEX Africa Morocco has become a major annual milestone on the global tech agenda and a defining moment in the continent's digital transformation. It seamlessly blends innovation, investment, research, and institutional collaboration, making it much more than a simple technology exhibition. It reflects the vision of a continent that no longer settles for consuming technology but is determined to create it-one that doesn't just keep pace with innovation but plays an active role in steering its course.”

Trixie LohMirmand, Chief Executive Officer, KAOUN International, said:“This third edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco shall usher the African economies into the epoch of Ai evolution. Great opportunities for businesses and societies ensue, but first with the collective commitment to develop capacity for the transition. GITEX AFRICA will converge in Morocco global ecosystem experts and enablers to empower and inspire stakeholders in their mission.”

While GITEX AFRICA Morocco is set to welcome more than 45,000 visitors and participants from over 130 countries, the show has grown to feature over 1,450 exhibitors with new countries represented within the African continent – from Gabon, Niger, and Zambia – as well as markets across Europe and Asia – including Belgium, Switzerland and Uzbekistan.

Fuelling Africa's startup ecosystem

As funding for African startups rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding $2 billion, international startup investing powerhouses have turned their attention to Africa's startup ecosystem. The European Innovation Council (EIC) – Europe's largest deep-tech investor – will attend GITEX AFRICA Morocco across its conference and workshop tracks, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will host 10 standout African startups as part of its SheWins Africa programme on the show floor.

Bolstering EIC and IFH's attendance across 1,500 facilitated meetings is a contingency of more than 350 investors from 35 countries ready to meet entrepreneurs and enterprises head on to satisfy the demand for sustainable and viable tech solutions. With over $200 billion assets under management, investors from the likes of AFRICINVEST, techstars, and Ventures Platform are ready to fund Africa's next big idea.

African and international startups will come into focus across a number of show features, including an onstage interview with Awa Gueye from Africa's billion dollar start up, Wave Mobile Money; the Supernova Challenge – Africa's largest early-stage startup competition – set to supercharge new companies with an seasoned judging panel; the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform in partnerships with the Digital Development Agency (ADD) will boost the globalisation of Moroccan startups through Morocco 200; and GITEX AFRICA Morocco's startup showcase, serving as a bridging point between visitors, innovators and disruptors.

International tech giants debut at GITEX AFRICA's third edition

International tech organisations will also make a debut at the show, looking to seize on growth opportunities during the three days, forging new partnerships and showcasing their latest tech innovations. These include tech giants Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, China Mobile and Salesforce. Further afield, Saudi Made – a celebration of the of the Kingdom's technical innovation, creative talent and business acumen, and Presight, part of the G42 group, the leading big data analytics company powered by AI – represent a strong Middle East presence.

Building on the resounding success of previous editions, GITEX AFRICA Morocco is primed to forge new partnerships and explore new industries, thereby elevating its influence and impact on Africa's digital landscape even further. The 2025 edition presents an expanded agenda beyond its traditional focus on AI, cybersecurity, telecoms to cover, energy transition, mobility, edutech, sports technologies, and agritech.

GITEX AFRICA Morocco returns for its third year with support from institutional partners: ANRT, Royal Air Maroc, ONCF, OCP, ONDA, AMDIE, ONMT and CGEM.

