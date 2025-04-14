403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strategy Acquires 3,459 More Bitcoin, Holdings Surpass 531,000 BTC
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Michael Saylor's Strategy announced today the acquisition of 3,459 Bitcoin for $285.8 million, expanding its massive cryptocurrency portfolio. The company purchased these coins between April 7-13 at an average price of $82,618 per Bitcoin.
This latest move brings Strategy's total holdings to 531,644 Bitcoi , representing approximately 2.5% of the cryptocurrency's maximum supply. The company has now invested nearly $36 billion in Bitcoin at an average cost of $67,556 per coin.
Strategy funded this purchase through the sale of almost 960,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The company continues its aggressive acquisition strategy despite Bitcoin's recent struggle to reclaim the $100,000 mark.
The Bitcoin treasury now holds assets valued at approximately $45 billion, generating unrealized profits of about $9.1 billion. Strategy reports a Bitcoin yield of 11.4% year-to-date for 2025.
This purchase occurs amid financial challenges for the company. Strategy carries roughly $8 billion in debt with $35 million in annual interest obligations and $150 million in yearly dividend payments.
The firm recently warned it might need to sell some Bitcoin if unable to raise sufficient funds. For Q1 2025, Strategy expects to report an unrealized loss of nearly $6 billion, though it also projects a $1.69 billion tax benefit.
Despite these concerns, the company has maintained its position as the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The acquisition comes during macroeconomic uncertainty from U.S.-China trade tensions.
While global markets experienced significant volatility, Bitcoin has shown relative stability, trading around $84,000 and reinforcing its narrative as a store-of-value asset.
This latest move brings Strategy's total holdings to 531,644 Bitcoi , representing approximately 2.5% of the cryptocurrency's maximum supply. The company has now invested nearly $36 billion in Bitcoin at an average cost of $67,556 per coin.
Strategy funded this purchase through the sale of almost 960,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The company continues its aggressive acquisition strategy despite Bitcoin's recent struggle to reclaim the $100,000 mark.
The Bitcoin treasury now holds assets valued at approximately $45 billion, generating unrealized profits of about $9.1 billion. Strategy reports a Bitcoin yield of 11.4% year-to-date for 2025.
This purchase occurs amid financial challenges for the company. Strategy carries roughly $8 billion in debt with $35 million in annual interest obligations and $150 million in yearly dividend payments.
The firm recently warned it might need to sell some Bitcoin if unable to raise sufficient funds. For Q1 2025, Strategy expects to report an unrealized loss of nearly $6 billion, though it also projects a $1.69 billion tax benefit.
Despite these concerns, the company has maintained its position as the world's largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The acquisition comes during macroeconomic uncertainty from U.S.-China trade tensions.
While global markets experienced significant volatility, Bitcoin has shown relative stability, trading around $84,000 and reinforcing its narrative as a store-of-value asset.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment