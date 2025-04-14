403
Libertarian Wave Ebbs: Milei’S Party Stumbles In Key Argentine Province
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party faced a significant setback in the Santa Fe provincial elections held on April 13, 2025.
The libertarian movement, which had previously enjoyed strong support in the region, finished third with only 14.11% of the votes. Governor Maximiliano Pullaro's center-right coalition emerged victorious, securing 34.6% of the votes.
The coalition, comprising the Radical Civic Union, Republican Proposal, and socialists, dominated all 19 departments of the province. Peronist candidate Juan Monteverde claimed second place with 15.2% of the votes.
This election marked the first electoral test for Milei's government since taking office. The results reveal a stark contrast to the 62.8% support Milei received in Santa Fe during the 2023 presidential runoff.
The dramatic decline in LLA's popularity raises questions about the sustainability of Milei's political movement across Argentina. The Santa Fe election also determined the composition of the constitutional convention.
Pullaro's coalition is expected to secure 32 to 33 of the 50 convention seats. This outcome positions them to implement significant reforms, including allowing governors to run for consecutive terms.
A Bold Anti-Corruption Stance Amid Economic Turbulence
Pullaro's victory speech emphasized his commitment to combating corruption, ending parliamentary immunity, and imposing term limits. These promises resonate with voters seeking change in provincial governance.
The election took place against a backdrop of national economic challenges. Just days before the vote, the International Monetary Fund announced a new $20 billion loan to Argentina.
Simultaneously, Milei's government ended exchange controls, allowing the peso to float more freely. Political analysts view the Santa Fe results as a crucial indicator for the upcoming 2025 legislative elections.
The outcome suggests that Milei's libertarian government may face challenges in translating presidential popularity into local electoral success. The LLA's performance in Santa Fe highlights the difficulties in building a sustainable political structure across Argentina.
It also underscores the importance of local alliances and grassroots support in provincial elections. As Argentina' electoral calendar continues with upcoming votes in other provinces, all eyes will be on how Milei's movement adapts to these early setbacks.
The results in Santa Fe may prompt a reevaluation of LLA's strategy as it seeks to maintain its influence in Argentine politics.
