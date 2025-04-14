Myrepublic Announces Inaugural Card Con' Singapore's Premier Trading Card Convention

Card Con by MyRepublic



MyRepublic is proud to announce the launch of Card Con , a one-day trading card convention dedicated to celebrating the vibrant and ever-growing world of Trading Card Games (TCGs) and collectibles culture. The event will take place at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Level 3, Summit 2, on Saturday, 3 May 2025, and is open to collectors, players, enthusiasts, and members of the broader geek community.As Singapore's first telco-led initiative of its kind, Card Con represents the organisation's continued commitment to engaging with niche communities and delivering memorable, immersive experiences beyond connectivity. The event brings together over 50 exhibitors under one roof, including top names in the collectibles space, game publishers, and local vendors. Attendees can look forward to exclusive TCG tournaments, exciting giveaways, and a marketplace filled with rare cards, merchandise, and memorabilia.Card Con is part of our ongoing mission to support and elevate geek culture in Singapore. We see TCGs not just as games, but as storytelling platforms that unite communities. said Terry Williams, Vice President, Consumer at MyRepublic. Through such fan-centric events like Card Con , we are committed to building experiences that resonate with passionate communities. This is just the beginning more initiatives in the trading card space are coming soon.Key highlights of Card Con include: Over 50 Exhibitors across the collectibles ecosystem, including leading TCG publishers, independent artists, local retailers, and vintage collectors; Live TCG tournaments for popular titles; A bustling Collectors' Marketplace featuring rare cards, graded collectibles, limited-edition merch, and custom art; Interactive workshops on deck-building, card grading, and collecting tips; Exciting giveaways, prize draws, and exclusive Card Con merchandise. With a focus on creating a safe, inclusive, and engaging environment for all attendees, the event aims to cater to everyone, from seasoned collectors to those just starting their journey in the world of trading cards.Registration for Card Con is now open and it is a free ticketed event. Capacity is limited, and attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.

MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider's priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.



