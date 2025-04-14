Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2025 Results
|
First Quarter 2025 Results Release:
|
May 8th after market closes
|
|
|
Conference Call and Webcast:
|
May 9th 8:00 am ET
|
|
|
Dial-in Numbers:
|
Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527
|
|
|
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
|
bit/4lqT50E
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
Replay (available until May 16th):
|
Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 06373#
SOURCE Franco-Nevada CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment