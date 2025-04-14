Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-14 03:15:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation annouced today that it will report its first quarter 2025 results as follows:

First Quarter 2025 Results Release:

May 8th after market closes


Conference Call and Webcast:

May 9th 8:00 am ET


Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 437-900-0527


Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

bit/4lqT50E


Webcast:



Replay (available until May 16th):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

International: 289-819-1450

Passcode: 06373#

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

