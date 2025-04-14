Scribe Video Center Hosts A 2 Day Event With Rahsaan 'New York' Thomas Celebrating Returning Filmmakers & Storytelling

Scribe Video Center presents "An Evening of Short Films by Rahsaan 'New York' Thomas" on Friday, April 25, 2025 @ 7PM (SCRIBE/THOMAS)

Returning Filmmakers' Panel on Saturday, April 26 @ 1PM at Scribe Video Center, featuring Rahsaan "New York" Thomas, El Sawyer, Debbie Davis, and Mike Davis (SCRIBE/PANEL)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scribe Video Center is excited to present a powerful two-day event on April 25 & April 26 featuring Rahsaan“New York” Thomas – celebrated writer, podcaster, and filmmaker. The program begins with a screening of Thomas' short documentaries on Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM, followed by a deeply resonant panel conversation, on Saturday, April 26 @ 1:00 PM, centering the voices and talents of formerly incarcerated filmmakers who are changing the narrative and the industry.About the filmmaker:While imprisoned, Rahsaan“New York” Thomas used his voice to have a positive impact. He published over 50 stories with organizations like the Boston Globe, Business Insider, Slate, and Apogee Journal with the help of Empowerment Avenue, an organization he co-founded. Co-host of the Pulitzer Prize finalist podcast Ear Hustle and Co-Founder of the San Quentin Film Festival, Thomas was paroled in February 2023 and is currently collaborating with incarcerated directors and the Returning Filmmaker Fund.🎬 Evening of Short Films with Rahsaan“New York” Thomas – Friday, April 25 at 7PM:Thomas presents three documentary-style short films that explore life behind bars and the human spirit that thrives within and beyond the prison system.These films spotlight deaf accessibility, love and connection, and the role of art in reentry and healing. The featured short films include:- Friendly Signs – A short film highlighting the needs of incarcerated deaf people- I Do: Finding Love Behind Bars – Follows a Black couple (the exuberant Whitney and the optimistic Larry) who met through an online dating platform and found happiness while Larry was still incarcerated.- Painting Ourselves Into Society – Incarcerated artists paint what it means to be in prison and still be part of society.🎙️ Returning Filmmakers' Panel – Saturday, April 26 at 1PM:Rahsaan“New York” Thomas will be joined by fellow formerly incarcerated filmmakers, El Sawyer and Mike & Debbie Davis to explore the challenges and triumphs of telling authentic stories shaped by lived experience. This conversation will reflect on how they've sharpened their craft, created change, and stayed deeply connected to their communities through storytelling.Tickets are just $5 (or $3 for Scribe members) and both events take place at Scribe Video Center, located at 3908 Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia.Register online:🎟️ 4/25: Film Screening – scribe/thomas🎟️ 4/26: Filmmaker Panel – scribe/panelThe Spring 2025 screenings at Scribe have been programmed by Cornelius Moore. The Producers' Forum screening series and Special Learning sessions at Scribe are made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund with the support of Ramy Djerassi.We hope you'll join us to witness, learn, and be inspired. Space is limited - register today!###About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio for artistic expression and tools for social change. We offer workshops, screenings, and community production programs that empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives. Register for an event and discover more at SCRIBE and follow us on socials @SCRIBEVIDEOCENTER to stay connected.

