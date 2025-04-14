Fellows Hymowitz Rice Secures $2.25 Million Settlement For Seriously Injured Pedestrian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fellows Hymowitz Rice, a prominent New York personal injury law firm, announced today a $2.25 million settlement on behalf of a 60-year-old woman severely injured in a pedestrian accident. The settlement resolves a claim against the at-fault driver and his insurance company.On March 16, 2024, the woman was seriously injured while walking on Thiells Road in Pomona, Town of Haverstraw, Rockland County, New York. She was struck by a southbound SUV driven by a newly licensed driver who briefly took their eyes off the road. The impact caused multiple severe injuries, including a broken arm, a broken leg, and a traumatic brain injury.Subsequently, the victim underwent extensive medical treatment, including multiple surgeries and a prolonged rehabilitation. The severity of her injuries significantly impacted her quality of life, leading to considerable medical expenses and lost wages.Fellows Hymowitz Rice immediately launched a comprehensive investigation, gathering compelling evidence to establish the driver's negligence. This involved securing witness testimonies, conducting a detailed accident reconstruction, and meticulously documenting the extent of the victim's medical care. This meticulous work clearly demonstrated the driver's responsibility for the accident. The strength of the firm's case resulted in a swift settlement that utilized the full extent of the available insurance coverage."This substantial settlement ensures our client receives the financial resources necessary to address her ongoing medical needs, lost income, and the profound suffering she has experienced," said Robert L. Fellows, Partner at Fellows Hymowitz Rice. "We are profoundly pleased to have achieved this significant outcome and hope it offers a measure of solace during her recovery. This case underscores the critical importance of attentive driving and the devastating consequences of even momentary distractions behind the wheel."Fellows Hymowitz Rice remains dedicated to fiercely advocating for the rights of injured individuals and holding those responsible for their harm fully accountable.About Fellows Hymowitz Rice:Fellows Hymowitz Rice is a distinguished personal injury law firm in New York with a long history of securing substantial settlements and verdicts for its clients. The firm's commitment to client advocacy and legal excellence forms the foundation of their practice. Their website is .

