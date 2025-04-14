Cinc Syrskyi: AFU Have Destroyed Over 11,500 Enemy Vehicles Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian army has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment.

According to Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook and posted a video.

“Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. In total, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed,” Syrskyi said.

According to him, the destruction of enemy logistics is one of the key tasks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. He also emphasized that thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders and the increase in drone strikes, hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel have not reached the frontline units of the Russian occupiers.

“I thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional and effective combat work. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine,” Syrskyi added.

Since beginning of year, AFU have destroyed over 2,000 Russian armored

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troop from February 24, 2022 to April 14, 2025 amounted to about 933,980 people, including another 1,310 people over the past day.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov, illustrative